Highlights Manchester United interested in Monaco star Youssouf Fofana as an alternative to Ugarte amid need for midfield reinforcements.

Fofana is open to move to Old Trafford, with United looking to secure a deal before transfer deadline.

Fofana's consistency, experience and defensive skillset make him an ideal midfield addition for United's squad.

Manchester United pulling out of the race for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte has seen the transfer mill swing right around again for the Red Devils as they aim to secure a deal for an engine room star - and according to reports, they could try for Monaco star Youssouf Fofana, with the midfielder being 'open' to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Fofana has been one of Monaco's stars over the past few years, and his talents could tempt United to force a move through for his services in the coming weeks. With recruitments now paramount to their success and their bid to qualify for the top four, deals need to be squeezed over the line before the transfer deadline at the end of the month - and Dylan McBennett believes that Fofana could be next in line if Ugarte doesn't sign.

Fofana 'Open' to Man Utd Move

The French star is admired by those at Old Trafford

The report states that with United pulling away from a deal to sign Ugarte, they could move on to a deal for Fofana, who they have always admired - and beyond that, there has been contact since May with the Red Devils looking to do a potential move.

Youssouf Fofana's Ligue 1 statistics - Monaco squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =1st Goals 4 =6th Assists 4 =5th Tackles Per Game 1.9 7th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 7th Match rating 7.03 6th

The star is open to a move to Old Trafford with United evidently in the market for some midfield recruitments, and the player is thought to be open to a move - though a deal taking him to AC Milan is more likely at present.

McBennett also states that with United being right to walk away from a deal to sign Ugarte, Sofyan Amrabat is also an option alongside an 'interesting' move for PSV's Joey Veerman - though there has not been a decision made on either player as of yet.

Fofana Would Offer Defensive Steel at United

The Red Devils need to solve their soft underbelly

Fofana would be an ideal transfer for Erik ten Hag and his transfer team to secure. Having missed just 12 Ligue 1 games over the past five years, his availability is something that United need with the Red Devils having suffered various injury woes over the past few seasons.

Becoming more prominent in the final third last time out with his best goalscoring season of four strikes in the French top-flight, his form was enough to see him called up to EURO 2024. And with three goals in 21 outings for Les Bleus, international, continental and national top-flight experience is something that is rare amongst players which Fofana has in abundance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fofana has made over 170 appearances at Ligue 1 level.

Adrien Rabiot, Ugarte and others have been linked but at the age of just 25 and with a strong defensive skillset, Fofana would be a superb addition to their ranks alongside Casemiro with the club needing an added bite to their ranks when under the cosh - and having been described as 'magnificent' in the past, United fans should be looking forward to a potential move.

With Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes acting as the playmaking midfielders alongside Scott McTominay being the wildcard addition to impact at both ends of the field, Fofana's added physicality would give those players the benchmark to strut their stuff in the midfield and keep the Red Devils on the front foot - something that United have lacked for some years with their midfield constantly being overrun.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-08-24.