Highlights Youssouf Fofana prefers a move to Manchester United over anyone else this summer.

Manuel Ugarte still Manchester United's top target.

United considering alternative signings, such as Sander Berge and Danilo.

AS Monaco and France midfielder Youssouf Fofana would prefer a move to Manchester United this summer, rather than a move to the likes of AC Milan, who also have an interest in him, as reported by Football Insider.

The transfer specialist reported that Manchester United are drafting a midfield shortlist, headed up by Manuel Ugarte, as the Old Trafford outfit look to rebuild their side.

Though Ugarte remains the Red Devils' top option, Fofana is deemed as a strong alternative, and a move may be facilitated this summer as the Frenchman wishes to join United instead of any other of the many clubs tracking him.

After agreeing deals to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, a number six is the new priority for United, with the likes of Sander Berge and Danilo also considered by the club should a deal for Ugarte collapse.

Fofana "Prefers" United Move

The Frenchman has garnered interest from several in Europe

A new number six has been the priority for Manchester United for much of the transfer window, and having secured the arrivals of a new set of defenders and a striker, the need to reinforce the teams core has been more rampant than ever.

Several big names have been circulated alongside Manchester United as potential transfer targets, but none more often than Ugarte. The Uruguayan is desperate to leave PSG this summer, but Manchester United have been struggling to come up with the funds required to pave his escape route.

As such, alternatives have been drafted by the Old Trafford outfit, with the leading name in the race being that of Youssouf Fofana, who could be available for around £30m.

The AS Monaco midfielder - labelled as a "monster" and "game-changer" by football analyst Ben Mattinson - has been linked with several top European sides this summer, namely United and Milan, but the 25-year-old would prefer to make a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils have also been linked with the likes of Danilo and Sander Berge of Nottingham Forest and Burnley respectively, but both have also been subject to European interest, meaning United's hand may be force if they are to secure the reinforcements the seek.

Ugarte Remains the 'Top Target'

Fabrizio Romano claimed the Uruguayan as United's biggest hope

Romano has claimed that Ugarte remains Manchester United's top target in this transfer window, but informed that the club may be forced to sell one of Scott McTominay or Casemiro this summer if PSG are unwilling to drop their hefty asking price.

The Uruguayan has endured a torrid time in the French capital, and the Ligue 1 giants no longer require his services, hence United's willingness to provide an escape for the 23-year-old, but are finding the asking price as a sticking point.

Writing in his briefing, Romano outlined the details as well as the possibility of their Burnley alternative: