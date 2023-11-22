Highlights Paolo Banchero is a rising star, proving himself as the Magic's top pick and NBA Rookie of the Year with impressive scoring, rebounding, and assist averages.

The Wagner brothers, Moritz and Franz, are both making an impact for the Magic, with Moritz excelling as a key bench player and Franz showcasing his skills as a productive small forward.

The Magic's depth is a key advantage, with young talent like Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., and Markelle Fultz, and the return of Jonathan Isaac strengthening the team's defensive prowess.

The Orlando Magic have been a bad time for several years now. The team did make the playoffs during the 2020 Bubble season, but the days of Tracy McGrady and Dwight Howard are long gone. The Magic have been stockpiling lottery picks for many seasons, but this year, those young players are starting to make a big impact on the long-struggling team.

Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando is all of a sudden one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. This is how the team managed to make that happen.

Paolo Banchero is a star

There are players in every NBA Draft that could change a team's fortunes pretty quickly. Sometimes these players are taken late in the first round (like Desmond Bain or Tyrese Maxey) or even in the second round (like Nikola Jokić and Jalen Brunson). But they are most easily found at the top of the draft.

During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Magic had the first pick overall and quickly zeroed in on Paolo Banchero. In his one season at Duke, Banchero was named the ACC Rookie of the Year, was First-team All-ACC and was a Second-team All-American. While there were other strong prospects to consider with the first overall pick, Banchero seemed like a really safe bet.

In his first season, at only 20 years of age, Banchero proved that he could get buckets in the NBA. He finished the season with an average of 20 points a game to go along with 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. In addition to being named First-team All-Rookie, Banchero was also named the NBA's Rookie of the Year.

There was still room for improvement, though. The power forward only shot 42.7 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from the three-point line. This year, those numbers have risen to 46.7 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three. If he could keep those numbers up, he would be very difficult to stop.

Banchero's scoring is down to 19.1 points per game this season, but he is leading the team in rebounds with 6.6 and assists with 4.4 per game. Most importantly, the power forward is leading his team to regular victories and getting better every game.

The Wagner brothers are also making an impact

Born in Berlin, Moritz Wagner was discovered by University of Michigan scouts, and he would play for the Wolverines for three seasons. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 25th overall selection in the 2018 Draft. He bounced around the league for a bit, but has been a member of the Orlando Magic since 2021.

Franz Wagner was a higher-level prospect than his older brother. Like Mo, he played for the Wolverines, starring at the University of Michigan before being drafted eighth overall by the Magic in 2021. He was a productive player at small forward right away, making First-team All Rookie in 2022.

Moritz is a key bench player for the Magic. This season, he is really stuffing a lot of production into his 19.3 minutes a night. The center is currently averaging 11.6 points and grabbing 4.4 rebounds. He is also operating as a stretch five for Orlando, a useful weapon in today's game, keeping defenses honest by shooting 36.4 from three.

Franz, who has been an upper-level player since entering the league, is keeping up the good work. The forward is second on the team with 18.4 points per game. He is also grabbing 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game. He is actually shooting a bit lower than his career averages, so there is room for those numbers to improve.

Strength in depth

One advantage to losing a lot is that, eventually, you have a nice stock of young players with high potential. The team features young talent like Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., and Markelle Fultz.

Jalen Suggs - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 12.8 Rebounds 3.9 Assists 2.8 Field goal % 42.6 3-point field goal % 35.1

Cole Anthony, one of the longest tenured players on the team but still only 23 years old, is packing a ton of production into his 25 minutes a game. He is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Jonathan Isaac was on the path to becoming a defensive monster for the Magic during the Bubble year. He was out for an extended period and is only now returning to form. Still, he is leading the team in blocks and rebounding at a terrific rate.

Anthony Black was this year's lottery pick for the Magic, but things are not going great for him at this point. It was expected that his jump shot would take time to develop. What Black can do now is defend at a high level and he has been helping the Magic with his on-ball defense.

Can they keep it up?

The Magic weren't expected to be sitting at a 9-5 record, 13 games into the season, but here we are. The important question is whether they can keep it up. The answer to that question lies in how much you believe in the continued ascension of the team's young players.

Banchero is the real deal and will soon be considered among the game's biggest stars, while Franz Wagner is a formidable second or third option. It will be interesting to see if the Magic attempt to make a deal for another star. They certainly have the assets, both with draft picks and young players, to get something like that done.

