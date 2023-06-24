Despite what the standings say, Yuki Tsunoda is having a relatively positive season this year in F1 for AlphaTauri.

The Japanese driver may only have two points to his name so far but that does not fairly tell the whole story, with him regularly finishing on the cusp of the points and seemingly getting the most out of the car more often than not this year.

Now in his third season in F1, he might not be quite ready yet for a move to a top team in the sport, but he is doing everything he can this season to show that he is on the right path to achieving that, and obviously with him part of the Red Bull programme, the more he impresses the more chatter will grow about him potentially moving to the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Yuki Tsunoda discusses F1 future

There's no sign of that switch happening imminently, but there have been some rumours that at the end of Sergio Perez's contract at the conclusion of the 2024 season Red Bull might consider promoting Tsunoda - though Checo will surely feel he's still got a lot more to give and there'll be countless other drivers fancying a shot in that seat if the Mexican did move on.

Even so, if Tsunoda keeps improving and progressing then he's in with a shot, but it's not just a chance at Red Bull he's gunning for - any top team will surely do.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT exclusively recently, Tsunoda reflected on the recent links with Red Bull:

"I think Checo has a contract [to the end of] next year, and I guess Red Bull are happy with him. So, for now, I just have to focus on myself and show my value. I think time will tell anyway. I think it's good to actually stay for now at AlphaTauri and show my performance to all the teams.

"It's good to have more attention not just from Red Bull. I don't get to choose what team I want to go to or what things I want to do in Formula One yet, I think Red Bull will still get to choose, so I want to get to a point as a driver where I get to choose.

"Obviously I want to go to a team that I know, based on the last few years, has been consistently high.

"Maybe one day AlphaTauri will be in that top part and in that case then there's no reason to go to other teams. But anyway, it's good to have lots of attention because it shows that I have much value and I think we as drivers we're happy with things like this."

Look out for more of our exclusive chat with Yuki Tsunoda in the coming days!