Yuki Tsunoda has given his thoughts on the recent decision for Nyck de Vries to be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo is back in F1, a few months earlier than he would have been expecting as well, with him initially deciding to take a year out from the sport before potentially trying to get back onto the grid in 2024.

However, Red Bull decided that Nyck de Vries was not doing a good enough job in the AlphaTauri car, and decided that it would be the best course of action to replace him and bring in the Aussie.

A big challenge for Tsunoda, then, given the experience Ricciardo has but, also, a big opportunity for him as if he can be quicker than his new team-mate then he will be sending a message to Red Bull, and the other top teams, about just how well he is driving.

He gets an opportunity to draw first blood in that particular team-mate fight this weekend in Budapest, then, as the Hungarian Grand Prix provides the latest round of the world championship, and Tsunoda was naturally asked about the whole situation ahead of the event, starting with how he found out.

"I was doing simulator on that day and I just knew on the day the team released the news really."

Tsunoda was also asked whether he felt the races De Vries had to show what he could do was too short a time period:

"Well I think so. I think ten races especially most at tracks that he didn't know, I think so."

Tsunoda also revealed the chat he and the Dutchman had around the news:

"I messaged him after the news. I told him I had appreciation of him and he gave me a really nice message back, so obviously we're friends and he is a really nice guy, and a respectful person."

Tsunoda went on to say he had no worries about his own future, despite the obvious ruthless nature of his team-mate's, or old team-mate's, dismissal:

"I don't have [any concern.] We'll just focus on the different situation and I mean, it's not worth it. It doesn't make sense to think about that stuff. I'm pretty happy with performance. I think it's a good opportunity for me anyway because Daniel has a lot of experience and I can learn lots of things from him."

There we have it, then, a new driver line-up at AlphaTauri and one that could certainly prove very popular with fans.

Ricciardo is obviously a hugely popular figure within the sport and many are excited to see him back, whilst many believe Tsunoda is really showing a high level of performance this year in arguably the slowest car on the grid.

It should be fascinating seeing the pair of them go head-to-head, then, as the team looks to try and climb the grid and provide a challenge to the likes of Haas, Williams, and Alfa Romeo, who seem to be the teams currently in the bottom group on the grid.