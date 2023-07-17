In case you've somehow missed the news, Daniel Ricciardo will make his F1 return this weekend alongside Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri.

After revealing he'd be taking 2023 out from F1, following on a tough spell with McLaren, Ricciardo rejoined Red Bull to act as an ambassador and a reserve driver.

However, it became apparent quite quickly that he was missing the racing action and that he was eyeing a return for 2024, and in fact he now has his comeback achieved already with half of this season left to run.

READ MORE: Key McLaren figures reflect on top result at British Grand Prix

A swift, ruthless in Nyck de Vries' case, turnaround, then, and Ricciardo now joins Yuki Tsunoda for the rest of the season, bidding to try and drive AlphaTauri up the grid.

It will be tough, of course, but if the Aussie can shine quickly then there's one school of thought that that might put pressure on Sergio Perez, who is currently in a run of form that has seen him all but concede the championship title to team-mate Max Verstappen.

Indeed, if Red Bull are thinking of moving Perez on a year before his contract is up, this second part of the campaign is an audition for Ricciardo but, similarly, it should also be considered exactly that for Japanese driver Tsunoda.

The championship standings only paint part of the picture for Tsunoda, who is having a good year.

In a car that is one of the less competitive on the grid at the moment, Tsunoda has regularly extracted the maximum from it and has come close to a number of points finishes this season, whilst also dipping inside the top ten on occasion.

His speed has never been doubted and he now appears a more well-rounded driver, capable of leading a team and benefitting from a handful of years on the grid.

He's quickly seen off any challenge De Vries might have posed him, and this is now another chance for him to underline his own credentials as a top team driver.

Make no mistake, Yuki is as ambitious as any other F1 driver in that he wants to be fighting at the front, and Perez's dip in form is surely on his mind as well concerning any potential available drive at Red Bull.

The Bulls themselves remain happy with Perez right now and have no immediate desire to replace the Mexican but, of course, if this rut continues and the chasing back close the gap to the team next year, the requirement for two strong drivers within the team that are delivering regularly is obvious, and hence Perez must up his game once more.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff opens up on Pep Guardiola friendship as Man City man joins Mercedes at British GP

Ricciardo's early return to F1 is, in part, seen as a message to Checo but if Perez does not get back to the level we know he can, and Tsunoda outperforms Ricciardo - which is not out of the realms of possibility given how well embedded he is with the Faenza based team - then he will do his chances and reputation a world of good in trying to be Max Verstappen's next team-mate.

There are plenty of moving parts at the moment. Can Perez step up? Can Ricciardo rediscover his best form? And can Tsunoda see off another team-mate? The answers to all three should decide just who will be next to Max Verstappen in the Red Bull garage in the coming years.