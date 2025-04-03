Newly-installed Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda has explained why he won't be asking four-time Max Verstappen for any advice on driving the RB21 ahead of his first race as part of the team. The 24-year-old joined the team from Racing Bulls last week when Liam Lawson was controversially demoted after just two races.

When Tsunoda makes his Red Bull debut at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, he will become the latest man to try and find success in the team's second car. Since Daniel Ricciardo departed in 2018, the likes of Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez had taken on the challenge before Lawson, but none ultimately met the team's expectations.

Liam Lawson & Yuki Tsunoda's 2025 results (as of 03/04/25) Round Grand Prix Liam Lawson Yuki Tsunoda 1. Australian Grand Prix DNF 12th 2. Chinese Grand Prix 16th 19th

Yuki Tsunoda Doesn't Trust Verstappen's Advice

Japanese star won't be asking the reigning world champion for tips