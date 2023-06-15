Yuki Tsunoda believes he is driving as good as he ever has in F1 at the moment, as he bids to show that he is worthy of a drive with a top team on the grid in the future.

The Japanese driver is in his third year in F1 and has shown good, consistent pace this season where he seems to be getting everything he can from the AlphaTauri car.

Indeed, he's been regularly challenging to finish inside the points this year and seems to be very much at home on the grid now, with him taking over from Pierre Gasly as de facto team leader within the Faenza squad.

That said, he obviously has ambitions, like any F1 driver, to be racing for wins and championships up at the front of the field, and Tsunoda knows that he can show he is ready for that opportunity by getting the most out of what is available to him with the AT04.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT exclusively recently, Tsunoda revealed how pleased he was with his personal performances so far in 2023:

"Yeah, I think [I'm driving as well as ever.] I'm pretty happy with [the season.]

"So far, I've been extracting performance from the car as much as possible, which is my target for this year. I think so far we've been able to achieve those things, which is good.

"Also at the same time, I feel like I'm improving race by race as well so that's good. It's been a little bit of a difficult situation at AlphaTauri in terms of performance, but at the same time, I want the team to feel, especially in that kind of difficult situation, that they can come forward and say anything and they can trust the drivers to prepare the car, you know and drive it to a good position.

"That's what I want them to feel so I think so far, it's been a good start."

Still in his early 20s, Tsunoda now has a decent level of experience on which to call upon and he seems aware that this third year in the sport is the one where people can start drawing conclusions on him over his future on the grid:

"I think it's good that I was able to start at 20 years old, and I still think I'm one of the young ones," he says.

"Joining Formula One is all about proving yourself and in the job you have to perform well. I'm not a rookie now and I'm experienced enough for people to say if I'm good or not now.

"I want to show people, team managers, and the Formula One environment, how good I am. Increasing my value is my target. Those kinds of things will come anyway, automatically, if I put lots of effort in and a 100% performance."

Tsunoda seems very self-aware this season, then, which begs the question as to whether he feels any extra pressure knowing what he is setting out to do this year:

"I'm excited," he says.

"I don't feel much pressure. It's better to focus on yourself to give your best performance.

"If I give a poor performance one race, I know the results will come anyway. The result comes automatically as it depends on you and what you do.

"Maybe sometimes I feel more pressure than the last two last years but in Formula One this is a normal thing, and if you become a top team driver, you'll feel more pressure anyway. So there's almost nothing and it's quite simple - if you perform well, you know, you'll get a good Formula One seat."

Tsunoda knows exactly what he wants to achieve and how to achieve it by the sounds of things, and if he can keep maximising the performance of the AlphaTauri, he may well get a shot higher up the grid before too long...

Look out for more of our exclusive chat with Yuki Tsunoda in the coming days!