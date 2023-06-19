Yuki Tsunoda ended up in the lake next to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday afternoon as he paid tribute to one of his AlphaTauri colleagues that is leaving the team.

Josh Kruse has been in charge of the F1 team's social media output for the last five and a half years and in that time we have seen some rather amusing videos and stunts put out with the likes of Tsunoda, former team-mate Pierre Gasly, and current team-mate Nyck de Vries.

In suitable fashion, then, they marked the end of their working relationship together with a laugh as the Japanese driver and other team members chucked Kruse in the lake next to the circuit - surely a freezing experience given the cool conditions in Montréal over the weekend - before Tsunoda produced a rather impressive flip to dive into the water himself:

VIDEO: Yuki Tsunoda jumps into Montréal lake

A rather memorable way to mark your end with a team, and hopefully they've not woken up with colds on Monday after their dunk.

Up next for AlphaTauri and Tsunoda, meanwhile, is the Austrian Grand Prix and he'll be eager to try and get into the points after missing out in Canada.

He is pushing the car as hard as he can to try and get the very most out of it, but it's certainly tough in the midfield with so many teams bringing upgrades and the nature of the pack in that area of the grid being so tight as well.

