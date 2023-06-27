AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has given his thoughts on Honda suggesting they would like him to be in the mix for an Aston Martin F1 drive in 2026.

Tsunoda is having an overall positive season in 2023, even if the points tally is lower than he would have liked at this stage.

Indeed, he's extracting as much as he can from the car and has regularly been on the fringes of the points, narrowly missing out on a number of top ten finishes along the way this year.

Certainly, there's a feeling in the paddock that he is really becoming a strong all-rounder and, aged just 23, time is very much on his side to keep improving and eventually get a shot up towards the front of the grid.

That said, recent remarks from Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe may well have pricked up Tsunoda's ears, with the Japanese automotive giant forging an exclusive partnership with the Aston Martin F1 team for 2026 onwards as new engine regulations are ushered into the sport:

"[Yuki] is originally from our school and in Formula 1 he is doing very well. We’re very happy to see him succeeding," said Watanabe.

“But talking about the future, we still have three years to go so it’s too early for us to say what will happen.

“But we’re hoping that he will become a candidate. But it’s up to the team to make the final decision.”

So, we're short of Honda saying they want Tsunoda definitely in, but it does seem there's going to be a case for Yuki to be part of the project if he shows he is good enough in the years leading up to 2026.

That said, when speaking to Tsunoda exclusively recently, GIVEMESPORT asked him about the project:

"It's a good thing that they consider my driving because that shows that they know that I'm a good driver.

"In the end it's my target to show every team my value, how good I am and you know if I have a lot of interested teams, for example not only Aston Martin but Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, whoever, it's good if I get to choose somewhere.

"I think to be successful in F1, you have to be in that situation anyway [at a top team] at some point so that's my target. And for now I just need to create that environment that shows my value and builds really well those things.

"I mean, it'll be good if I go to Aston Martin with Honda if I get an offer but also I love the Red Bull family. I think I suit it well as a character and to their kind of environment. So I really like Red Bull and you know, anything can happen.

"It depends on how I feel and how my situation is, but it's an exciting project for sure especially for Honda."