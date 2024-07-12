Highlights Southampton set to sign Yukinari Sugawara for €7 million on a four-year deal, confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Russell Martin looks to strengthen his squad as Sugawara joins the quartet of recent arrivals at St. Mary's.

Kyle Walker-Peters future is uncertain as Southampton may sell due to contract situation.

Southampton have signed target Yukinari Sugawara from AZ Alkmaar on a four-year deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that his move will cost the newly-returned Premier League side €7 million.

As Russell Martin and his entourage prepare for a return to the English top flight, the former Swansea City chief will be keen to bolster his side, especially with Kyle Walker-Peters’ future hanging heavily in the balance.

A quartet of stars - Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood and former Southampton academy graduate Adam Lallana - have already arrived through the St. Mary’s doors in recent times and Sugawara is set to be the next new face.

Sugawara Set to Sign Four-Year Deal with Southampton

Move worth €7 million

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Italian football insider revealed that Sugawara, a 13-cap Japan international, is perfectly poised to sign a four-year deal with the south coast outfit, with a deal - worth €7 million - being confirmed by Romano.

“Yukinari Sugawara signs four year deal as new Southampton player from AZ today. €7m package deal, confirmed.”

The likes of Premier League duo Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion were also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old's situation prior to his Southampton move being confirmed, but Martin and Co have won the race as they look to strengthen their ranks ahead of an all-important 2024/25 campaign.

According toThe Mirror's report, the Seagulls - who have recently appointed Fabian Hurzeler - were said to have ‘watched’ the 24-year-old defender, but they have been beaten to his signature by Southampton.

Sugawara vs Walker-Peters - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Sugawara Walker-Peters Minutes 2,564 3,860 Goals 4 2 Assists 7 4 Pass success rate (%) 84 91 Tackles per game 1.1 1.7 Interceptions per game 0.6 1.1 Overall rating 7.17 7.08

As alluded to, Tottenham Hotspur-linked Walker-Peters could be on his way out of Southampton this summer. The right-back’s contract expires next summer and would-be buyers could pounce on Southampton’s unfavourable stance.

West Ham United are also interested in the Southampton ace, meaning that moving in for Sugawara as a contingency plan makes complete sense, with them looking to evade demotion back to the Championship for as long as possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sugawara has played the most European matches (47) in AZ Alkamaar history, having overtaken Pantelis Hatzidiakos, who had made 46.

Southampton Face Competition for Guido Rodriguez Signature

Previously had 'verbal agreement' with Barcelona

As well as securing deals for new faces in the back line, Southampton - and Martin, in particular - are interested in signing Guido Rodriguez alongside Mexican outfit Tigres UANL and Trabzonspor of Turkey, according to reports.

Journalist Victor Morales has reported that the Saints are gunning for the Argentina star after his contract with Real Betis came to its expiration. Previously, Rodriguez had a 'verbal agreement' with Barcelona sorted, but La Blaugrana's interest has waned in recent times.

The 30-year-old, who notched nine goals and four assists in his 173-game Real Betis career - has been paramount to his former employers' success in Spain's top flight in years gone by, and is now looking for a new challenge after finding himself without a club.

