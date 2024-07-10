Highlights Southampton seals deal with AZ Alkmaar for Sugawara

Promoted Saints need reinforcements to stay in Premier League

Walker-Peters future uncertain with Sugawara's arrival

Southampton are pushing to sign AZ Alkmaar right-back Yukinari Sugawara, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that he's set to undergo a medical today. A deal has been completed and the Japanese international will sign a contract at St Mary's Stadium.

After securing promotion back to the Premier League, the Saints are looking to build a squad capable of staying in England's top flight. It's going to be a tough task considering how difficult the newly promoted sides found it last season, so reinforcements will be necessary.

Charlie Taylor, Adam Lallana, Nathan Wood, and Ronnie Edwards have all arrived through the door so far, but Russell Martin and his team will undoubtedly want to see more additions this summer.

Sugawara Set to Undergo Medical at Southampton

It's a done deal from AZ Alkmaar

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that Sugawara is closing in on a move to Southampton with a medical set to take place on Wednesday...

"Yukinari Sugawara, set to undergo medical today at Southampton as he’s joining #SaintsFC from AZ. Japanese fullback will sign the contract later today, deal done."

The addition of Sugawara could be a worry for Southampton fans who are hoping to see Kyle Walker-Peters remain at St Mary's. The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back is out of contract next summer and he's been linked with a move away this summer.