Yulia Putintseva has been branded 'disgusting' and 'arrogant' after ignoring and disrespecting a ball girl at the US Open. The bizarre moment during the third round of the women's singles match between Putintseva and Jasmine Paolini at the Louis Armstrong Stadium has caused outrage among tennis and sporting fans alike.

Clearly frustrated at how the match was unfolding, Putintseva deemed it appropriate to showcase her disappointment by embarrassing a ball girl simply doing her job.

With the 29-year-old having lost the first set and trailing in the second, she stared blankly, arms by her side, at the ball girl, who was ready to deliver the tennis balls, as ball kids have done hundreds of times. After a passive-aggressive, half-hearted signal from Putintseva, the ball girl threw the first of three balls to the Kazakhstani, who completely disregarded it. The ball bounced off her stomach with no attempt from the 30th seed to retrieve it.

Continuing her job in a much more professional manner than Putintseva, the ball girl threw the second ball, again to no avail. The 29-year-old seed continued to act expressionless as she once again refused to catch the ball, allowing it to bounce away yet again. Clearly uncomfortable and embarrassed, but maintaining a brave face, the ball girl threw Putintseva the last ball, which was begrudgingly caught with no acknowledgment towards the ball girl whatsoever.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Yulia Putintseva's best performance at a Grand Slam is the quarter-finals at the French Open & the US Open.

Boos rang out at the Louis Armstrong Stadium from the crowd, who could not quite believe what they had just witnessed. It was undoubtedly a very ugly moment from Putintseva, who has gained a reputation for being a hot-headed, unsporting player. This cold, unnecessary behaviour certainly does not do her any favours in diminishing this reputation.

The Russian-born player went on to lose the match in straight sets (3-6, 4-6) to Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Putintseva Receives High-Level Criticism For Actions

Boris Becker and Piers Morgan have both slammed her on X

Tennis legend, Boris Becker, took to X to express his outrage at the actions of Putintseva, saying: "Who does Putintseva think she is...terrible behaviour towards the ball girl!!!" Piers Morgan, as he normally does, also had a say on the matter, posting: "Disgusting arrogance by @PutintsevaYulia - the ball girl should have thrown the 3rd one in her taunting face."

The tennis world was quick to condemn the actions of the 29-year-old, with users on X outraged at her behaviour. "Completely disrespectful, she is a horrible role model," "vile," and "shame on her" are some examples representing the thoughts of many.

Yulia Putintseva's 2024 US Open results Round Opponent Result First round L. Noskova 7-6, 6-4 Second round X. Wang 6-1, 7-6 Third round J. Paolini 3-6, 4-6

The public also praised the ball girl for the manner in which she handled the situation. "I LOVED how the ball girl handled that situation, complete professionalism," and "How that ball girl remained so composed and calm should be a lesson to Putintseva" were just two of the responses to the incident.

Putintseva Apologises For Ball Girl Incident

After significant backlash from the controversy, Putintseva issued an apology on her Instagram story: "I want to apologise to the ball girl for the way I was when she was giving me balls. Honestly speaking, it was not about her. I was really p****d at myself by not winning the game from the break point and then got empty with my emotions and deep in my thoughts, that I was not even focusing on what was going on and who gave me the ball... all the ball kids were doing amazing as always at the Open."