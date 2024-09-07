Dana White’s Contender Series has been a launching pad for some spectacular careers. DWCS alumni like Jamahal Hill and Sean O’Malley have achieved championship status, and a handful of others have graduated the show to challenge for titles. Now, in its eighth edition, the UFC may have another star on their hands following a brutal knockout performance from an 8:1 underdog, Yuneisy Duben, this past week.

Talking with GIVEMESPORT fresh off her brilliant win Wednesday over Shannon Clark at the Apex in Las Vegas, Venezuela’s Duben reacted to her performance, and much more.

Yuneisy Duben Wins Contract

MMA record: 6-0, Knockouts: 5, Submissions: 1, Martial Arts Background: Sanda

If you’re unfamiliar with how the DWCS format works, if a fighter wins a fight, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re automatically in the UFC, as they must impress UFC CEO Dana White — and the company matchmakers — with an impressive victory. Playing it safe does not get a fighter a contract, but throwing caution to the wind like the UFC’s newest flyweight prospect, Yuneisy Duben, did on Tuesday, may well be more than enough to get you into the big leagues.

Duben will enter a stacked division, full of rising stars, former champs and all-time greats. The UFC flyweight title will take place next weekend as the UFC 306 co-main event as former champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on current champ Alexa Grasso to determine who is the baddest 125-pounder on the planet. Duben hopes to one day be in this position, and with the power that she’s packing, it seems to be just a matter of time.

From Rags To Riches

Duben has a long way to go before she can relax, but she is off to a heck of a start

Prior to competing for a highly sought after UFC contract, the 28-year-old flyweight was financially struggling to even make it to the fight. The UFC provided funds to get Duben to the fight, and she was able to pay them back with one of the most memorable performances in the show’s history. GIVEMESPORT even heard that UFC PRs helped get food for her during her stay in the US.

So many current UFC fighters have unique - and often - inspiring backstories to their fighting careers, which propels them to incredible heights. Duben is already making waves in the MMA community for her amazing victory, but will always remember what the UFC and one particular fighter did for her when times were tough:

"I know that the UFC helps and they gave me this opportunity, but I didn't know the level of help that I would get from the UFC."

She continued: "It was amazing to actually have that and all I have to say is thank you and to show gratitude for everybody, Dana White and everybody at the UFC for giving me that, and with everything that happened with the money, you know, trying to get something to eat and going to a grocery store."

Athletes on the UFC roster even gave her money, Duben said, to ensure she wasn't struggling.

"We were out there and it just so happened that a UFC fighter heard my story and actually helped me and gave me $100 to eat. And that was Punahele Soriano. I'm trying to find Puna because I wanna pay him back."

White was so excited at Duben's incredible knockout that he immediately told her after her DWCS victory that she'd done more than enough to join the UFC. It is, as of right now, unclear when she'll make her debut. But between her finish, and her story, it will be a debut eagerly-awaited by fans and the industry alike.