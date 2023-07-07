West Ham United are interested in signing USA international midfielder Yunus Musah at the London Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes will want to bring in reinforcements after a difficult season in the Premier League.

West Ham United news - Yunus Musah

Although the Hammers won the Europa Conference League last campaign, Moyes' side finished just six points above the relegation zone in England's top flight.

It might not get easier for West Ham next term, with Declan Rice edging closer to a move to Arsenal, as per Sky Sports.

However, as the report adds, the Gunners are paying a fee totalling £105m for the England international, which gives West Ham plenty of wiggle room in the transfer market.

Now, Moyes and his recruitment team will have to find an adequate replacement for Rice, and USA international Musah is reportedly on their list.

According to ESPN, Musah is set to leave Spanish club Valencia during the summer transfer window, with West Ham seeing the 20-year-old as an ideal replacement for Rice.

Whoever West Ham look to sign, it certainly won't be easy to replace a player of Rice's calibre.

As per Sofascore, Rice was the only player in the Hammers squad to achieve an average match rating of over seven throughout the Premier League campaign last year.

Interestingly, Musah was recently pictured wearing an Arsenal shirt.

What has Jones said about Musah?

Jones has suggested that West Ham do have an interest in signing Musah, but he's on a huge shortlist of players to replace Rice.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "West Ham do have interest in him, that much is definitely true. But, at the same time I say that, West Ham literally have a list right now of about 12 midfielders that they're looking at to replace Declan Rice, and he's just one of them."

Who else are West Ham targeting in midfield?

According to 90min, Kalvin Phillips, Joao Palhinha, and Edson Alvarez are three of the players West Ham are considering to replace Rice this summer.

Reports in Italy have also suggested that Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria could be on his way to the London Stadium, with a loan offer recently submitted.

It's also understood that West Ham are keen on signing Marseille star Matteo Guendouzi.

The capital club are clearly taking a look at multiple different options in midfield during the summer transfer window, and not putting all their eggs in one basket.

What's next for West Ham?

Not only do West Ham have to find a replacement for Rice in terms of the player on the pitch, but they are also losing a leader in the dressing room.

The Arsenal-bound midfielder has captained the Hammers on multiple occasions for a few years now, so his replacement will have to not only replicate his footballing ability but also have a positive impact off the pitch.

When West Ham lost Mark Noble, there was always the worry of missing that player who knew the club and what it means to play for them, but Rice was able to mirror that almost perfectly.