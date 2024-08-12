Highlights Yves Bissouma has apoligised for inhaling 'hippy crack' on Snapchat, admitting a 'severe lack of judgment.'

His actions have been criticised as 'brainless,' with potential legal and club sanctions ahead.

He's not the first Premier League star to be caught inhaling the substance.

Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma has apologised after footage of the midfielder inhaling a substance labelled 'hippy crack' was shared online. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man recorded the video himself doing the act and Ange Postecoglou's side have launched an investigation into the incident.

Bissouma joined Spurs from Brighton in 2022 and after a slow start to life with the London-based side, he flourished under Postecoglou last time out. He became an important figure in the middle of the park for the club. One year into the former Celtic boss' reign in charge, the club will have high expectations heading into the 2024/25 season. With footage of Bissouma's antics being shared just days before the campaign is set to get underway, though, it won't give fans much optimism.

Bissouma Recorded Himself Taking 'Hippy Crack' on Snapchat

He's been called 'brainless' by a witness

Last year, possessing laughing gas with the intent of getting high from it was made illegal. Repeat offenders face a risk of two years in prison, with an unlimited fine. As a result, it's difficult to know what was going through Bissouma's mind when he not only decided to inhale the gas, but he also filmed himself doing so. The incident came after Tottenham's most recent pre-season game against Bayern Munich and took place in a limousine. He then shared the video on his Snapchat account for all of his friends and followers on the platform to see.

Considering his status as a Premier League footballer, the midfielder's video will have almost certainly been viewed thousands of times pretty quickly. Speaking about the situation, one witness condemned Bissouma for his actions, labelling them brainless.

"It beggars belief any Premier League star would openly take hippy crack. It’s a criminal offence and Yves now likely faces a police probe, let alone severe club sanctions. The new season kicks off next weekend and he has let down every single Spurs fan. Boss Ange Postecoglou will see red. Sharing the footage himself is utterly brainless."

Bissouma Has Apologised for His Actions

He called the moment a 'severe lack of judgement'

After news broke of the situation, Bissouma released a statement apologising for his actions and deeming them a severe lack of judgement. He also acknolwedge the responsibiltiy he has as a professional footballer and the risks that come with taking laughing gas.

"I want to apologise for these videos. This was a severe lack of judgment. I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously."

Bissouma is far from the only Premier League footballer to make the news for inhaling laughing gas over the years. Multiple stars have been caught on camera using the substance, but with it now being illegal, his punishment may be more severe than any we've seen in the past.