Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma will be allowed to leave in the summer transfer window, and GIVEMESPORT sources have now confirmed that Olympique Marseille, OGC Nice, and Crystal Palace are all interested in securing his signature.

Bissouma joined Tottenham in the summer of 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of around £25 million. Injuries, suspensions, and inconsistent form have limited his impact, preventing him from cementing a regular starting role under both Antonio Conte and current manager Ange Postecoglou.

This campaign, the 28-year-old has started 12 games in the Premier League, playing a total of 1055 minutes. As Spurs look to rebuild in the summer transfer window, we could see Bissouma heading through the exit door ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Crystal Palace Eyeing Bissouma in Summer

Tottenham willing to sell

GIVEMESPORT recently reported that Tottenham would be willing to allow Bissouma to leave in the summer, with no indications that the capital club are preparing to hold discussions over a new contract. This has paved the way for a potential return to France, where he previously played for Lille before making his move to the Premier League in 2018. GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that the player is open to heading back to Ligue 1, a league where he first made a name for himself and developed into a highly-rated prospect.

Nice and Marseille, two of France’s biggest clubs, are keen on exploring a deal for Bissouma. Remaining in the Premier League is also a possibility. Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation closely and are expected to make an enquiry, while other sides could yet move into the picture.

Bissouma looks set to be heading through the exit door in the summer, but it's unclear where he could be plying his trade. It will be interesting to see whether Spurs can make a profit on the midfielder after paying £25m to prise him away from the Seagulls.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yves Bissouma has been limited to 1,079 minutes of Premier League action this season and was forced to contend with substitute outings in Tottenham Hotspur's last two top flight encounters against Manchester United and Ipswich Town

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

1:11 Related Tottenham Want to Sign 'Special Talent' to Replace £30m Star for Postecoglou Tottenham are eyeing a summer move for Monaco sensation Lamine Camara in a deal that could see him replace Yves Bissouma.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/03/2025