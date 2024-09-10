Tottenham have been dealt a major blow ahead of Sunday's North London derby clash with Arsenal after midfielder Yves Bissouma was taken off while on international duty due to injury.

The Mali international scored the opening goal of the game in their clash against Eswatini in the first-half, but limped off in the second half after 65 minutes following a heavy tackle, leaving his club side sweating over his potential fitness ahead of a huge Premier League clash this weekend.

Bissouma has been a regular under Ange Postecoglou since the Australian took over as manager in N17, but Bissouma was forced to miss a game earlier this season after being filmed inhaling nitrous-oxide from balloons, with the club suspending him for a game and the boss admitting that he needed to rebuild trust with the staff and players at the club.

Tottenham Dealt Major Injury Blow

Bissouma has been a regular in midfield

So far this season the Lilywhites have had a mixed start to the campaign having drawn 1-1 against newly-promoted Leicester City, thrashed Everton 4-0 before a disappointing defeat on the road against Newcastle United last time out.

Up next is local rivals and title challengers Arsenal, with fans desperate to get a win over their neighbours to put a dent in their pursuit of a first Premier League title since 2004 while also aiding their own club's push for Champions League football after narrowly missing out last season with a fifth-placed finish.

But it seems they may have to do it without their key midfielder Bissouma, after a heavy tackle saw him withdraw from the Mali lineup just after the hour mark on Tuesday afternoon. Bissouma has started two of the three Premier League games so far this season, with Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur ahead of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall as options in the middle of the park.

Yves Bissouma stats vs Everton (24/25) Minutes 79 Goals 1 Passes completed 73/79 Passes into final third 10 Long balls 5/7 Dispossessed 0 Tackles 2/2 Clearances 1 Interceptions 1 Fouls committed 0

Spurs had earlier been handed a boost ahead of the big clash on Sunday after Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was pictured on crutches after his own injury on international duty, putting into doubt his availability for the game for the visitors.

Bissouma, who has been described as "ridiculous" has been a key player in midfield for Spurs with his energy and quality on the ball, and could now be a huge miss for Tottenham if he is unable to recover in time.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Yves Bissouma has scored two goals and registered four assists in his Premier League career for Tottenham and Brighton, with 130 of his 165 appearances coming from the start.

Sergio Reguilon 'Ready to Go' Away from Spurs

Spaniard has interest from Turkey

A busy summer transfer window at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw several players come and go, but there was no deal for left-back Sergio Reguilon despite him not being in the manager's plans for the season.

The Spaniard, who joined the club in a deal worth up to £32million from Real Madrid, spent last season on loan at Manchester United and Brentford after being deemed surplus to requirements by Postecoglou, and that status hasn't changed.

However, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT exclusively that while the left-back was "ready to go" elsewhere during the summer transfer window, Spurs held firm on their valuation and demands for a deal which meant no agreement could be found. The transfer window in Turkey is still open and there is interest in a potential loan deal, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be found before the September 13th deadline.

All stats courtesy of FBRef and Sofascore.