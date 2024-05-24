Highlights Zac Taylor told the media that he will take a step back as play-caller of the Bengals' offense and let offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher take over the responsibilities.

Pitcher will likely maintain the current offensive strategies, focusing on star receivers Chase and Higgins.

The Bengals' offensive identity will likely rely on the aerial attack to succeed in 2024.

With former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan hired away to become the Tennessee Titans head coach, the Cincinnati Bengals then promoted Dan Pitcher to become their offensive coordinator after serving as the team's quarterback coach for four seasons.

Pitcher won't just have a new title though, as head coach Zac Taylor is entrusting him with new responsibilities as well. When speaking with The Cincinnati Enquirer, Taylor said:

I’ll take a step back this spring, and let (Pitcher) take ownership in the direction of the offense.

In 2023, Taylor operated as the playcaller for the Bengals' offense en route to the team going 9-8 and placing last in the AFC North. It's important to note though that the team lost star quarterback Joe Burrow for the last seven games of the season.

What Will The 2024 Bengals Look Like?

Dan Pitcher could have some tricks up his sleeve

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

At just 37 years old with no prior experience as an offensive coordinator, it is tough to speculate on what Pitcher will change to make the offense his own. Still, as the quarterbacks coach working with Joe Burrow and Jake Browning last season, there will likely be a lot of similarities with how the unit operates as a whole.

The team's lack of investment at running back and tight end is interesting, though. The team let Joe Mixon go in a trade for scraps to the Houston Texans and then brought in Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million deal. In addition, the team didn't spend a lot on their safety blanket over the middle; instead, they signed Mike Gesicki and drafted two Day 3 weapons to fill out the group.

The offense will focus on the involvement of the two star receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Finding ways to get them involved will be the way this team is at its best. In addition, the plethora of depth at wideout should help deter the defense's ability to hone in on any one player, and the aerial attack could be spread out to help create windows.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joe Burrow's 138.8 passer rating against the Chiefs in the regular season represents the QB's highest mark against a single opponent.

Taylor has said that while he was the official play-caller, the team took a democratic approach to selecting what to run, and that trend could also continue despite Pitcher taking over the title.

Ultimately, this Bengals team should be good regardless, thanks to the caliber of Burrow, Chase, Higgins, and the heavily invested in offensive line. But in a scrappy AFC North, they need to be better than that to establish themselves atop the NFL and meet their expectations of contending in 2024.

Source: Charlie Goldsmith

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.