Key Takeaways Zaccharie Risacher will not be an elite wing due to his weaknesses and lack of physicality.

The Atlanta Hawks landed a quality player but missed out on a franchise star due to a weak draft.

Despite not being a superstar, Risacher is expected to become a high-level NBA player.

The Atlanta Hawks had a tough choice to make with their first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft , until consensus top pick Alexandre Sarr made their choice for them, refusing to work out for Atlanta. With Sarr out, the Hawks pivoted, selecting French wing Zaccharie Risacher , who is projected to become a high-level scorer.

Risacher joined the first overall pick in 2023, Victor Wembanyama , as the only French-born player to be selected first overall. Sarr, despite playing in Australia's NBL before being drafted second by the Washington Wizards , also hails from France.

While having the first overall pick often changes the trajectory of franchises, Risacher is unlikely to ever be the best player on the Hawks' roster. Trae Young is a legitimate superstar, and despite the trade rumors, as long as he is in Atlanta, Risacher will be the second-best player. However, even if Young gets traded, expect Risacher to remain a secondary option.

Zaccharie Risacher Won't Be Elite

He currently has too many weaknesses to become a superstar

Risacher averaged 10.1 points on 35.2 percent shooting from deep in 32 French League games last season, which suggests that his game will eventually translate to NBA success. A high-level wing with already solid efficiency is an excellent blueprint to build on, and his length, coupled with his ability to grab 3.8 rebounds per game last season, hints at him becoming a versatile player for the Hawks.

His 6-9, 205-pound frame should get fans excited, but his overall lack of physicality and explosive athletics prevents him from being a high-level slasher like Jayson Tatum or Paul George , who have similar physiques. He is not a bad defender, and has a plus wingspan (6-10), although his lack of burst and less-than-elite footwork will allow shiftier players to get by him.

He projects to be a solid shooting threat, possibly one of the best in the league, but he serves best as a catch-and-shoot threat. He is also an underrated passer, but as long as Young is on the floor, Risacher will be a secondary ball-handler, and with the arrival of Dyson Daniels , expect Risacher to remain off-ball even with the second unit.

Atlanta Hawks' Playmakers (2023-24 Season) Player PPG APG TOV AST PER 36 Trae Young 25.7 10.8 4.4 10.8 Dyson Daniels 5.8 2.7 1.0 4.3 Zaccharie Risacher (LNB Pro A) 10.1 0.9 1.3 1.5

Unfortunately for the Hawks, they landed the top pick in one of the weaker drafts in recent years, so even though they got a quality player who should blossom into a two-way threat, they were unable to guarantee their shot at a franchise player who will lead them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1961. Risacher will almost certainly become a quality starter, but it's unreasonable to assume he will be the best player on a decent team.

Atlanta Hawks Didn't Miss in This Draft

No matter what, a second option was their best bet

All of this is not to say that Risacher will be a bust, or that the Hawks will regret drafting him. While other players in the class might end up better than him, he has the tools to become a high-level NBA player, although likely not a superstar.

Looking up and down the draft board, no player selected this year is expected to be the best player on their team, even after a few years when they've had time to develop. When factoring in every rookie's best teammates based on potential or established talent, it's hard to find anyone who will be the best player on their team.

2024 NBA Draft Lottery Selection Team Player Better Teammates 1 ATL Zaccharie Risacher Trae Young 2 WSH Alexandre Sarr Kyle Kuzma 3 HOU Reed Sheppard Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green 4 SAS Stephon Castle Victor Wembanyama 5 DET Ron Holland Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren 6 CHA Tidjane Salaun LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller 7 POR Donovan Clingan Scoot Henderson 8 MIN (via SAS) Rob Dillingham Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels 9 MEM Zach Edey Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane 10 UTA Cody Williams Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Colin Sexton 11 CHI Matas Buzelis Zach LaVine 12 OKC Nikola Topic Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein 13 SAC Devin Carter Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk 14 WSH (via POR) Bub Carrington Bilal Coulibaly, Alexandre Sarr, Kyle Kuzma

With that in mind, the best the Hawks could do is draft a player who best complements their existing talent. With an offense mostly run by Young and Clint Capela , adding the best shooter possible helps space the floor and round out the offense. If he can turn into a plus defender, then the selection looks even better.

The class of '24 will be ripe for redrafts, as players who slid down draft boards will find success in their careers. However, without the benefit of hindsight, the Hawks did what they could and selected a high-level role player who will fill some gaps in their roster and is versatile enough to not limit the directions they can go moving forward.