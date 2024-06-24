Highlights Zach Edey's draft stock has significantly risen following a historic college season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are eyeing Edey for either their 7th or 14th overall pick.

Edey's play style may fit well, but the Trail Blazers have front-court depth issues that need to be resolved for Edey to thrive.

The 2024 NBA Draft is nearly upon us and the rumors circulating about the top prospects of this class are growing by the minute. One of the biggest developments in the draft could involve one of the most dominant players in college basketball history, significantly rising in the draft.

In his four-year collegiate career, Zach Edey cemented himself as a legend with the Purdue Boilermakers. He won the Naismith Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons during his junior and senior years, being recognized as the best player in the NCAA.

Although Edey's collegiate resume is on par with some of the greatest players ever, his playing style raised many questions surrounding whether his skill set will translate to the next level.

Zach Edey 2023-24 NCAA Season Stats Category Stats PTS 25.2 REB 12.2 BLK 2.2 FG% 62.3 FT% 71.1

Following Purdue's heartbreaking loss in the National Championship to the UConn Huskies, Edey was projected to be a second-round pick in the draft. This wasn't surprising as many dominant big men in college proceeded to fall in the draft, such as Luka Garza, due to the difference in play style in the NBA. However, Edey's stock has risen significantly since then.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor revealed that the Portland Trail Blazers are incredibly high on Edey, and could do anything in their power to make sure they can draft him.

"The Blazers also worked out Purdue center Zach Edey earlier in the month, and people around the NBA believe that they are also extremely high on him—not just for the 14th pick, but for their first choice at no. 7."

Portland started the first year of their rebuild following trading franchise legend and cornerstone, Damian Lillard, to the Milwaukee Bucks. Although the Trail Blazers were tied for the third-worst record in the league in the 2023-24 season, the lottery odds weren't in their favor as they dropped to the seventh overall pick. They also secured the 14th pick, which originally belonged to the Golden State Warriors, but was sent to Portland in the Jrue Holiday trade to the Boston Celtics.

Edey is one of the most interesting players in this year's draft class. The Trail Blazers' interest in Edey raises questions regarding his potential fit with the team. Examining his fit isn't as easy as it seems.

Portland's Log Jam in Frontcourt Could Hurt Edey's Development

Edey would have to work through the ranks to earn a rotation spot

Edey wouldn't be going into a situation where he meets a positional need with the Trail Blazers. Just one season ago, Portland made a deal to acquire former top-overall pick, Deandre Ayton to take the reign of starting center. Although the opportunity for Ayton to play to the potential that made him the top pick of the 2018 NBA Draft was presented by the Trail Blazers, he wasn't able to consistently deliver in his first season with the Trail Blazers.

Deandre Ayton 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 16.7 REB 11.1 STL 1.0 FG% 57.0 PTS DIFF +2.4

Also in the rotation for the Trail Blazers is former Celtics big man, Robert Williams III. However, Williams' first season with Portland didn't go as planned as he suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the season, limiting him to just six games played. Despite the injury, Williams will be healthy at the start of the 2024-25 season and will be competition for Edey to gain a rotational spot.

There are plenty of moves that may potentially be looming for the Trail Blazers, such as moving on from veterans, Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon. Perhaps one of the aforementioned big men who would currently be ahead of Edey in the rotation and maybe a part of the potential select players that the front office could part ways with. One glaring difference between Edey and the big men that the Trail Blazers currently have is that the way he plays is quite different, and would be a different appearance for Portland.

Edey's Gravity Would Benefit the Trail Blazers Supporting Cast

Portland's perimeter players would thrive alongside Edey

Front office personnel need to be able to figure out how much of a player's impact in college can be replicated in the NBA. Deciphering the impact of Edey can be challenging, but there are a few things that will translate to the NBA, especially with the Trail Blazers.

Edey's strength and size were a matchup nightmare for opposing teams throughout the college ranks. Many athletes on NCAA teams won't move on with their basketball careers following their collegiate careers, but the NBA is filled with the best basketball players in the world. There are far more players who are equipped with the physical and mental tools to combat Edey's size.

However, Edey's gravity as a basketball player is by far one of the most enticing aspects of him as a player and could prove to be a huge cornerstone of Portland's offense.

By no means is Edey an outstanding playmaker at the calibre of Nikola Jokic , but he has shown great progression over the years at being able to find the open man when the opposition throws double teams at him. Purdue was in the 93rd percentile in unguarded catch and shoot frequency and in the 96th percentile in unguarded efficiency in the 2023-24 season.

Anfernee Simons , Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson would be able to benefit greatly from a force such as Edey requiring the level of attention he demands in the paint. It could allow for wide-open kick-out opportunities for the Trail Blazers' perimeter players.

Edey's defensive prowess would be a great addition for a young Portland team that struggled with defending throughout the 2023-24 season. Opposing teams took 35.2 percent of their total shots at the rim against the Trail Blazers and shot 60.3 percent on those attempts, which was the worst mark in the association.

As a rim protector, Edey was among the best in the world with the Boilermakers and would serve as one of the best help defenders in the NBA as early as his rookie season.

It's hard to shoot over someone who is 7-foot-4. Victor Wembanyama wreaked havoc on the league defensively during his rookie season by standing at the same height. By no means is Edey the saving grace for Portland as the franchise's next all-time great, but his skill set compliments their young talent greatly. There is still the mystery of his shooting, which he surprisingly displayed at the NBA Draft Combine.

In a matter of a few months, the Canadian center will answer all the questions surrounding his ability to thrive in the NBA, whether it's with the Portland Trail Blazers or elsewhere.