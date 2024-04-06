Highlights Zach Edey excels with impressive stats, averaging 25 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

Experts split on his NBA potential; likely to be selected in the late first round for playoff teams.

Despite the outdated center stereotype, Edey's unique size and skills give him the potential to succeed in the NBA.

A two-time National College Player of the Year, Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey is one of the most accomplished college basketball players in recent history. After a solid first couple of seasons at Purdue, Edey worked feverishly on his game to become an unstoppable force in the paint. Often, the 7'4 behemoth uses his tremendous size to an advantage down low - Edey's light touch around the rim and ability to establish his position early usually results in a positive play.

Despite overwhelming statistics that support Edey's claim as the best current player in college, his draft range remains to be seen. Many experts are divided about Edey's professional prospects, namely his ability to keep up with the fast pace the NBA game is played at. But with every dynamic performance, the Boilermakers continue to rise, doing wonders for Edey's stock. If his domination culminates in a National championship next week, pencil him in as a surefire, first-round pick in June.

Edey's Incredible Senior Season

Avg. 25 points and 12.2 rebounds per game

After falling short of an NCAA title in 2023, Edey returned to school this past fall with two things on his mind: compete for a championship and improve his draft positioning in 2024. In his final collegiate campaign, Edey put all hands on deck.

Though he's been the main target for a couple of years, Coach Matt Painter structured the offense so Edey could showcase himself as a number one option. He responded by becoming the game's steadiest, most elite force. In 37 appearances, Edey has averaged 25 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2 assists on an incredible 62% shooting.

Zach Edey's Career Statistics Season MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 2020-21 14.7 8.7 4.4 0.4 .597 2021-22 19.0 14.4 7.7 1.2 .648 2022-23 31.7 22.3 12.9 1.5 .607 2023-24 31.6 25.0 12.2 2.0 .624

Those numbers are other-worldly, especially considering that Purdue is not always known for having an explosive offense. Whenever someone is able to impose their will like Edey has at the college level, you would automatically assume he is one of the top prospects to offer. Instead, his size and speed are overanalyzed.

The devaluation of traditional centers has led some to believe he would struggle to keep up with more athletic players. Beyond the numbers, however, Edey's work ethic, conditioning, and willingness to improve cannot be understated. He tested the draft waters in the past, applied the appropriate feedback to better his game and transformed into the top threat in the entire NCAA. That kind of determination and attention to detail will certainly help him succeed in the league.

Edey's NBA Fit

Playoff and Contending Teams Will Position Themselves Late In the First Round

About a decade ago, Edey would be one of the hottest commodities on draft boards - after all, a 7'4 center with a niche post-attack is pretty rare. Styles are drastically different these days: that same prospect is now encouraged to play inside-out, mixing in a long-range game with work on the block. Edey is a bit of a throwback in that regard.

Sure, he can step out and knock down some jumpers, but he is fully aware of his strong suit playing in the paint. While there aren't many current NBA players with his archetype, there's no reason why it can't exist. The notion that Edey will have difficulty adapting to the speed of the game is an uneducated opinion, as every single player who transitions to the league has a similar task.

Notable Naismith Players of the Year Year Player PPG RPG APG FG% Draft Selection 2018-19 Zion Williamson 22.6 8.9 2.1 .680 #1 2019-20 Obi Toppin 20.0 7.5 2.2 .633 #8 2020-21 Luka Garza 24.1 8.7 1.7 .553 52nd 2021-22 Oscar Tshiebwe 16.5 13.7 1.6 .560 Undrafted

If he quickly assimilates to the heightened physicality of the NBA, Edey is set up to succeed in more ways than one. His overall upside could be limited initially, but with how small the league is, particularly at backup center spots, as teams prioritize bigs who are nimble and can stretch the floor, Edey could become a matchup nightmare for anyone defending him.

Barring unforeseen circumstances that vault him to the starting five, Edey will likely begin his career as a reserve - someone who comes in and sets a tone as an inside scorer, rebounder, and rim protector.

Taking Purdue all the way to the top would show a sense of leadership that resonates with teams in his current draft range of 20-30. Those squads will likely be paying really close attention to Edey's adjustments and how well he responds to any adversity Purdue could face in the Final Four. Edey is in a unique spot because he will need to completely alter his game, once again, as he transitions from someone who demands the majority of shot attempts and is strategized around.

However, it's a safe bet that he will be able to: not only did he already do it in college, but the size of his counterparts in the NBA, coupled with great efficiency and mastering short stretches of play, could make him a potential steal of the draft.

Edey is a polarizing prospect, but his attitude and work ethic have a chance to carry him far. If the Boilermakers are the last team standing, expect Edey to land with a playoff team that covets him within the first thirty picks.