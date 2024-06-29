Highlights Zach Edey, the 9th overall pick, may lead the Rookie of the Year race.

Edey's skills and size make him a strong contender for the award.

Edey's impact on a potentially competitive Memphis team increases his chances of winning Rookie of the Year.

With the NBA Draft now in the rearview mirror, the NBA’s Summer League is quickly approaching, and before we know it, the 2024-25 season will be in full swing. For the newly drafted 2024 rookie class, the top players will vie for All-Rookie and Rookie of the Year honors during their first regular season.

While there is currently no heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year, 9th overall pick Zach Edey looms as someone who could potentially take control of the race upon the season beginning. The Purdue big man was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night and will join the Ja Morant-led squad with hopes of competing for a championship.

Edey’s skill set has the upside for high impact while fulfilling key needs for a high-hoped Memphis squad. The organization hopes their rookie will fill their hole at the center position; he projects to join Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the Grizzlies’ starting five. Given this, as well as the unparalleled game at 7-foot-4 and 300 lbs, Edey’s situation and talents are unlike any other rookie in the 2024 class.

Edey is Currently the Best Player in the 2024 Rookie Class

Nobody is better than him at the moment

While there’s lots of debate regarding who the best long-term prospect in the 2024 rookie class is, it’s tough to argue that Edey is the best right now. He’s coming off one of the greatest individual seasons in college basketball history, just a year after winning his first National Player of the Year award. That makes him the back-to-back National Player of the Year. This season, he was head and shoulders above any other player at the collegiate level.

Zach Edey 2023-24 Per Game Averages at Purdue in the 2023-24 Season Stat Average PTS 25.2 REB 12.2 AST 2.0 STL 0.3 BLK 2.2 TS% 65.9%

Edey dominated in a multitude of ways, most notably as an interior scorer. No team had an answer for the Canadian down low, and even double teams couldn’t stop him on many occasions. This success showed forth through many different play types. Most often, he battered opponents in the post, where his sharp footwork and finishing package shined. While he will immediately be able to impose his will here in the NBA, his scoring package also brings an impact on the roll and when finishing plays off of passes, seals, or cuts to the basket.

At Purdue, Edey also made a big impact, and brings significant value to the NBA, as a rim protector, screener, and rebounder on both ends.

Memphis Will Compete With the Best in the West

Edey has the chance to impact winning on a high level

One big advantage that Edey holds over other top rookies is that he has the potential to contribute to high-level winning. On one hand, Memphis won just 27 games this season. With major injuries to Ja Morant as well as other key starters, they finished with the third-worst record in the whole Western Conference. This is ultimately what allowed them to land the 9th overall pick and select Edey. However, in the 2022-23 season, with a healthy group of guys, the Grizzlies went 51-31 and earned the second seed in the conference. They finished just two games back of the eventual champions for the top seed. They did bow out in the first round a year after losing in the second round, but the young showed lots of promise as future contenders through this playoff experience.

2022-23 NBA Western Conference Regular Season Standings Team Record Denver Nuggets 53-29 Memphis Grizzlies 51-31 Sacramento Kings 48-34 Phoenix Suns 45-37 Los Angeles Clippers 44-38 Golden State Warriors 44-38 Los Angeles Lakers 43-39 Minnesota Timberwolves 42-40

Now, with a revamped and hopefully healthy roster, Memphis looks to return to Western Conference contention, and Edey has a chance to play a big part in this success. The path has been laid for him to be their fifth starter at the center position and fulfill heavy two-way duties.

For one, Edey will be tasked with setting quality screens to free driving lanes for Morant. In Memphis’ past success with Morant, Steven Adams’ physical screens were crucial in his approach. With his, 300-lb frame, Edey will have the chance to bring similar impact here. Further, he’ll be the beneficiary of many feeds from Morant and others, so he can add lots of value should he be able to finish these efficiently. Offensive rebounding has also been an area that Memphis has prioritized in the past. They've worked to overcome offensive deficiencies by ensuring extra possesions, and this fact opens an opportunity for Edey to lead the charge for a potentially vital part of Memphis' offense on the glass.

He’ll also be tasked with cleaning up the defensive boards while Jackson Jr. focuses on protecting the rim. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year thrives as a free roamer blocking shots, but this decreases his activity and impact as a defensive rebounder. Edey, an amazing rebounder, could make a big difference for the Grizzlies here picking up Jackson Jr.’s slack.

With all these potential responsibilities, Edey has the upside to make ample impact on a Memphis team that could compete for a high standing in the Western Conference. Given this, as well as the fact that at the moment he’s the best basketball player in the rookie class, Edey is a great bet to capture the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year award.