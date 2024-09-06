Key Takeaways Zach Edey is NBA-ready, providing immediate impact in rebounding and rim protection.

His versatility extends beyond the post, and he is capable in pick-and-roll situations.

Playing Edey at center allows Jaren Jackson Jr. to excel defensively, potentially creating a formidable lineup.

Zach Edey just capped off his illustrious college basketball career with a trip to the national championship game, where his Purdue Boilermakers were overmatched by the Connecticut Huskies. His March Madness run was the final chapter in a story that featured two National Player of the Year awards, numerous records, and a gaudy 18.2 points per game average over his four years.

His new team, the Memphis Grizzlies , are poised to return to the top of the league in 2024-25 after a brief year spent in the dungeon because of injuries and off-court incidents involving their superstar, Ja Morant . Memphis essentially brought back their entire healthy rotation, albeit without young stud GG Jackson II , who will miss up to three months due to foot surgery.

The Grizzlies are one of the deepest squads in basketball and have an incredible culture under head coach Taylor Jenkins, but they still need to find a way to get closer to the NBA Finals than the second round. Starting the rookie phenom from Game One is the first step.

Zach Edey Is NBA Ready

At 22 years old and full of experience, the big man can contribute right away

If there's one thing we know about Zach Edey, it's that the rookie won't be scared of any moment during his transition to the pros. He has played in endless big games throughout his decorated collegiate career, making it to the pinnacle of college basketball just five months ago. Memphis needs to know whether he is ready to take on a huge role for a team with legitimate championship expectations and a ton of urgency after their lost season.

Edey will be up for the challenge, but what do we know for sure about his actual game? The 7-4, 285-pound center will instantly provide help in two areas for the Grizzlies: he will be a quality rebounder right away and will be an elite rim protector from day one. Edey averaged 12.6 rebounds over his final two college seasons in 31.8 minutes per game, with his size alone guaranteeing he will be dominant on the glass.

Memphis could use this trait especially because Jaren Jackson Jr. isn't a strong rebounder, and they don't want to weaken their grit and grind identity by getting worked on the boards.

Edey put up an absurd 2.2 blocks per outing in his final two years at Purdue, swatting shots with ease. He carried this talent directly into the one Summer League game he played in, posting four blocks and deterring another dozen shots at the rim. Because of his otherworldly height, Edey doesn't have to leave his feet to protect the paint, keeping him from fouling opposing drivers.

Edey's College Prowess Season PPG RPG BPG TS% 2022-23 (34 GP) 22.3 12.9 2.1 63.9% 2023-24 (39 GP) 25.2 12.2 2.2 65.9% 2024 NCAA Tournament (6 GP) 29.5 14.5 1.8 64.7%

It will be an adjustment against much better, more skilled athletes in the NBA, but Edey should instantly be a premier rim defender from the moment he steps on the floor.

He Has the Skill To Mitigate His Weaknesses

Edey isn't just a big body down low

Big men like Edey often get the automatic reputation of being slow-footed, blundering, and unskilled with the ball in their hands, but this is far from the case with the Purdue product. He has shown the ability to score out of the post with a variety of moves, including his go-to jump hook that he can get off over almost any defender. His footwork is already ahead of his years, and although posting up has become a thing of the past, Memphis can still utilize Edey's post-game in certain situations.

Edey's Post-Game Talents (2023-24 at Purdue) Post-Up PPG % Of Total PPG FG% on Hooks 14.3 56.7% 63.6%

Edey should be a solid pick-and-roll partner for Morant because of his touch around the rim. He can make a floater or push shot over a rim protector after rolling to the basket and should create lanes to the cup for the superstar guard. The former Player of the Year has even shown off a sweet shooting stroke in workouts since leaving college, which could be a huge asset in NBA games even at a low volume.

Unfortunately, Edey will surely be a liability in switches because of his slow feet, which he will never be able to escape in his NBA career. The modern game is all about targeting mismatches, either from size or quickness, and any quick guard in the league will salivate to attack this matchup.

However, if there is any team equipped to cover for his perimeter weakness, it is the Grizzlies. Jackson Jr. is such a special and versatile defender that he can provide help to Edey on the outside while still guarding his man, and the rest of the guys can fly around in rotation.

Edey's greatness at the rim will more than make up for his shortcomings.

Playing Edey At Center Is A Perfect Lineup

Allows Jaren Jackson to play his best position

Jackson Jr. has played center a lot over the past couple of seasons, despite being just 6-10. Other players around his height have been very successful as small-ball centers, most notably 6-6 Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors ' vaunted "Death Lineup", but Jackson Jr. struggles mightily with rebounding.

Many of the 24-year-old's biggest strengths are perimeter-oriented on both ends of the floor, and Edey sliding into the starting lineup frees him up to do these things without leaving Memphis exposed down low. Edey would take over the rim protection duties, allowing Jackson Jr. to roam as a help defender and also guard the opponent's best player when needed.

Jackson Jr. is the ideal guy to guard most stars in the league, which will slot Morant, Marcus Smart , and Desmond Bane into manageable defensive roles. A Smart/Jackson/Edey combination might just form the best defense in basketball.

Potential Grizzlies Lineup Player PPG TS% RPG APG Morant 26.2 55.7% 5.6 8.1 Smart 14.5 55.2% 2.7 4.3 Bane 23.7 58.9% 4.4 5.5 Jackson Jr. 22.5 55.2% 5.5 2.3 Edey 25.2 65.9% 12.2 2.0

*Stats from their last full season (Morant 2023, Edey college)

Offensively, he would be free to play as Memphis' secondary ballhandler, where he got much experience in 2023-24 without Morant. Jackson Jr. is brimming with potential as a scorer, playmaker, and outside shooter, and this could be the year he puts it all together.

The Grizzlies' ceiling depends on it.