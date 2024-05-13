Highlights Zach Edey impresses with newfound shooting range at NBA Draft combine, silencing concerns about his jump shot abilities.

Edey's physical measurements make him a standout prospect in the 2024 Draft, showcasing his imposing size, wingspan, and agility.

The combine provides Edey with the opportunity to prove his athleticism and convince NBA teams of his potential as a game-changing player.

The NBA Playoffs are well underway, with the league's biggest and brightest showing up and showing out on a nightly basis.

But while eight teams duke it out for NBA Championship glory, most of the league is preparing for the upcoming NBA Draft, set to take place June 25-26.

The NBA began its annual Draft Combine on Monday, inviting this year's crop of top prospects to show their skills and athletic ability to improve their draft stock ahead of a potential selection into the Association next month.

One of the prospects generating the most buzz at the combine is former Purdue center Zach Edey. Edey, a two-time NCAA Player of the Year, is one of the most divisive prospects heading into the 2024 Draft.

Widely recognized for his dominant post-scoring and impressive paint defense, but criticized for his poor foot speed and athleticism, the 7-foot-5 big man is projected to go in the mid-to-late first round.

Edey Shows Off Shooting Touch

Purdue center extends his range at combine

Edey was arguably the most dominant collegiate basketball player over the last two seasons, thanks largely in part to his skillful and imposing scoring touch in the paint. The 21-year-old averaged 25.2 points per game in 2023-24, shooting at a 62.3 percent clip on 13.8 field goal attempts per game.

Zach Edey - 2023-24 NCAA Stats PTS 25.2 REB 12.2 AST 2.0 BLK 2.2 FG% 62.3

One significant hole in Edey's offensive repertoire, however, is the lack of a jump shot; especially from three-point range. The Toronto, Ontario native only took two attempts from beyond the arc last season, sinking one of them.

Edey came prepared for the combine in Chicago, showing off an ability to knock down shots from downtown with a consistent rhythm.

Edey went 11-for-25 in a spot-up shooting drill, and shot 56.0 percent in three-point star shooting drill. He also sank 18 out of 30 attempts when shooting off the dribble, a skill not really seen in the hulking center.

Scouts will surely not be completely sold on Edey's shooting ability in combine drills — a far cry from NBA game speed — but could this encouraging showing convince some executives that there is more offense to unlock with the former Boilermaker?

Edey is a Physical Marvel

Edey is easily the most imposing player in the 2024 NBA Draft, and the biggest prospect the league has seen in years. Measurements taken at the combine officially listed him at 7-foot-5 (7-foot-3 without shoes), with a ridiculous 7-foot-11 wingspan.

According to NBA Draft Combine records, Edey weighs 299 lbs. For reference, the heaviest prospect in Combine history is Chris Marcus, who weighed in at 334 lbs at 7-foot-1. Marcus never played a game in the NBA.

Edey's athleticism was put to the test on Monday, with the pivot showing off his improved foot speed and agility.

Edey's straight-line speed was also tested in a three-quarter-court sprint, completing the race in 3.51 seconds — 0.03 seconds ahead of fellow big man Donovan Clingan.

Edey also registered a 31.5 max-inch vertical, behind center prospects Alexander Sarr (37 in, 7-feet), Kel'el Ware (36 in, 7-feet) and better than Clingan (29 in, 7-foot-2).

With the combine running until May 19, Edey has a week or so to NBA teams that he has the physical tools to be a difference maker at the next level.