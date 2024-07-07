Highlights Zach Ertz is helping his Washington Commanders teammates learn new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's system.

Ertz is the elder statesman in the TE room, and joined the team in free agency after two years with Kingsbury in Arizona.

If he can keep the starting job all season, Ertz may be fantasy viable despite having lost a step from his best seasons.

The Washington Commanders spent the 2024 offseason overhauling their entire organization. Part of that process included the restocking of the tight end room, where general manager Adam Peters added second-round pick Ben Sinnott and longtime veteran Zach Ertz to a group consisting of Cole Turner and John Bates.

Despite being new to the nation's capital, Ertz has history with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who coached him for two of the three seasons Ertz played with the Arizona Cardinals. According to Turner, Ertz has been eager to pass along whatever nuggets he can to his teammates because he is prioritizing team success over his own personal production.

[Ertz and Kingsbury] have been together for years before. That’s the first thing about Zach: [he has] seen what Kliff expects from the offense, and he’s not a selfish guy. He wants to help everyone out. It's been really fun to play with him... he’s a very personable guy and a guy that goes out of his way and wants to see the team win.

Turner's comments came during Thursday's episode of The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan in D.C. Ertz, 33, has been slowed by injury in recent seasons, playing just 17 of a possible 34 contests in the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Pro Football Focus currently projects him to be Washington's starting tight end.

What Is Ertz' Ceiling In This Offense?

He isn't the same player he once was

Nobody is confusing the current version of Ertz with the one who appeared in three straight Pro Bowls and posted five straight seasons of at least 75 receptions and 800 yards in his Philadelphia Eagles' heyday. However, he's more than capable of fulfilling a short-area security blanket role for Jayden Daniels, which could make him a low-end TE1 in fantasy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Across his first six seasons, Zach Ertz finished as a top-10 tight end in PFF's overall grading five times. He earned a grade of 80.0 or better in four of those years.

The best comparison for Ertz in Washington is a late-career Jason Witten. When you put the future Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame tight end's numbers next to the Commanders' vet, they are remarkably similar. The biggest difference is Witten -- the TE9 (2017) and TE11 (2019) in PPR scoring -- lined up for Dak Prescott, while Ertz toiled away next to Josh Dobbs when Kyler Murray was injured.

Jason Witten vs. Zach Ertz Category Witten (2017-19) Ertz (2022-23) Games 32 17 Targets 170 112 Receptions 126 74 Yards 1,089 593 TD 9 5 Targets/GM 5.3 6.6 Rec./GM 3.9 4.4 Yds./GM 34.0 34.9 Yds./Rec. 8.6 8.0

Daniels is far from guaranteed to be a better professional signal-caller than Dobbs, but his fit in Kingsbury's system is tremendous and his upside is immense. Having a firm grasp of the offense a shade over two months after being drafted hasn't quelled the optimism surrounding him, either.

Because Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are on the outside and the Brian Robinson-Austin Ekeler tandem is in the backfield, the Commanders don't need Ertz to be the player he used to be. If he can hold off Sinnott, Turner and/or Bates to maintain his starting gig, he will be a valuable real-life player for Washington and could be a solid bye-week fill-in at worst for your fantasy lineup.

