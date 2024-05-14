Highlights New ownership under Josh Harris emphasizes character to combat years of atrocious management.

The Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn for more than just his football acumen - high standards and energy.

The organization is focused on building a new image and winning back fans after years of scandals and poor performance.

After 24 years of atrocious ownership, the Washington Commanders enter a new era of football in the nation's capital. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz spoke about the new vibe from the ownership down to coaches:

Obviously, going into year 12, I’ve seen a lot of coaches, I’ve been a part of a lot of programs and this is one I'm extremely excited to be here. I mean, there’s many layers, obviously. I don't know if I want to dive into all of them. The ownership that he’s (Dann Quinn) putting on the players to really mold this team in our image and how we want this thing to go. It’s really going to be something that the players are able to hold each other accountable to.

Donald Sterling proudly wore the crown of worst sports owner for years, but Dan Synder doesn’t get enough credit for his decades of horrendous behavior. To turn that around, new owner Josh Harris has clearly put an emphasis on character.

Related Patrick Mahomes Named 1 OKC Thunder Player He Thinks Could Be An NFL LB A range of opinions on the NBA vs. NFL athleticism and the truth about who could crossover.

Commanders Building From the Ground Up

Washington putting an emphasis on character

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

When Washington hired Dan Quinn following the Green Bay Packers torching his Dallas Cowboys defense, it drew mild surprise. His 43-42 record as head coach over six seasons doesn’t exactly scream “hire me.” However, it’s clear that they hired the man as much as his football acumen. As Ertz detailed:

The standards are very clear. And also the energy, every coach, it’s not just one coach bringing juice. All the coaches have it. It’s almost like a prereq. Every morning, they have their little staff meeting and say how much energy are we going to bring today. Just the guys they brought in as well. Really good people first and obviously really good football players.

Turning around a franchise that witnessed six playoff appearances in two and a half decades, paired with sexual harassment accusations so pervasive that Congress got involved, will take more than just good football players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Commanders finished with a 164–220–2 record under Synder with roughly three ugly scandals a year.

The organization as a whole has to win fans back. To do so, they’ve turned to people they can be proud to represent the franchise. For everyone involved, it appears the Synder fog is slowly lifting.

Source: Ben Standig

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.