Highlights Zach Frazier's toughness and grit align perfectly with the culture head coach Mike Tomlin has built in Pittsburgh.

Frazier, with a wrestling background and limited sacks allowed in college, is expected to be a reliable starter.

The Steelers' emphasis on beefing up the offensive line indicates a priority on QB protection and physicality.

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to beef up the trenches in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the selections of tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round (No. 20 overall) and center Zach Frazier in the second round (No. 51 overall).

While fans have plenty of reasons to be happy with the team's new bodyguards for an upgraded quarterback room that features both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Frazier in particular fits the culture that head coach Mike Tomlin has spent years building in the Steel City.

He's a hard-nosed, gritty lineman that isn't afraid of being bruised up, at least that's what his mother has raised him to be. In an interview with The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, Frazier's mother broke down a story from the center's high school wrestling days that should tell the Steelers all they need to know about their new big man.

In a varsity wrestling match as a freshman in high school, Frazier was on the receiving end of a headbutt that saw his face turn bloody in seconds. There is a five-minute "blood time" allocated to stop the bleeding before the match continues. Rather than throwing in the towel and receiving medical attention for his bloodied face, Frazier's mother told him three simple words: "We. Are. Wrestling."

Eventually, the match continued and Frazier ended up with the first of his 159 wrestling wins, and his mother hardly batted an eye at the situation:

I was like, ‘We. Are. Wrestling. We are getting back out there, and we are winning this match. We’re stopping this bleed, and that’s all there is to this.’

While Frazier's mother was fixing up his bloodied nose, the pain was so great that the now Steelers' center buckled his knees and cried out for his mother's name. However, mama Frazier kept her cool and pushed her son to finish what he started:

His nose went crunch, crunch, crunch. But I kept a straight face like, ‘No problem. I’ve done this a million times.’

Frazier Fits the Culture in Pittsburgh Perfectly

A hard-nosed, big-bodied man up front is exactly what the Steelers need in 2024

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

With a mother that stems from a long line of wrestling state champions and claims hitting is her favorite part of football, as well as a father who played center at Division II Fairmont State, Frazier was essentially born to be tough.

This sort of DNA and intangible aspect of Frazier's game is likely what attracted Pittsburgh to the West Virginia product in the first place. Pittsburgh is known as a blue-collar state, with hard-working individuals that are passionate about their sports teams. So, essentially, this is a match made in heaven.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Zach Frazier allowed only four sacks in 2,584 snaps played at center during his time at West Virginia.

The Steelers selected three offensive linemen in the first four rounds for the first time in the common draft era (since 1967). While it's yet to be determined if any of them will become perennial Pro Bowlers or even solidified starters within the lineup, it speaks volumes regarding Pittsburgh's efforts to focus on QB protection. Steelers' general manager Omar Khan alluded to this idea after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft:

I've said it from the beginning. The offensive line, defensive line, those are big priorities -- the big men. That's where it starts, right? We want to be a physical football team, and it's got to start up there.

Considering Pittsburgh released their starting center from last season, Mason Cole, Frazier is expected to slot in as a starter immediately. Not only did he get drafted to a great scenario, but Frazier has the experience on his resume that would lead one to believe he can be a quality starter at the next level.

Frazier was a two-time All American (2021, 2023) with 46 starts under his belt. He surrendered only four sacks throughout his entire collegiate career, and only two sacks in his final two seasons with the Mountaineers.

Zach Frazier Stats at West Virginia Stat 2023 2022 2021 Snaps Played 806 883 895 Sacks Allowed 0 3 1 Hits Allowed 3 2 4 QB Hurries Allowed 3 7 7

Aside from the intangible aspect of Frazier's toughness, the center appears to have longevity, playing 2,584 snaps at West Virginia without missing a single game. There's a reason the saying "the best ability is availability" exists, and if Frazier can keep that up, he could be the Steelers' front man for years to come.

The 6'3", 310-pound center might be the missing piece to make this Steelers' offensive line gel together and form one of the best pass-blocking and run-blocking units in the league, something Pittsburgh has been missing since the days of Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro.

