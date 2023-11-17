Highlights The Chicago Bulls are facing uncertainty and may consider trading away their stars, starting with Zach LaVine, to recover from a disappointing start to the season.

Trading LaVine could kickstart a series of moves, as DeMar DeRozan's future with the team is also uncertain.

LaVine's performance this season has dipped, but he is still an all-star caliber player who could attract a robust market. The Bulls must weigh the assets they can acquire in return for LaVine against keeping him to stay competitive.

The Chicago Bulls are facing an alarming level of uncertainty as they are thought to be considering their options over whether to blow up their roster and trade away their stars in order to recuperate some of the damages imposed on them early on in the season, after starting with a dismal losing record of 4-8. Should they decide that trading core pieces will give them their best outcomes for success, then NBA writer Mark Medina believes that parting ways with Zach LaVine will likely get the ball rolling on that front.

Disaster in the Windy City

On paper, the Bulls look quite the force to be reckoned with three NBA All-Stars in their starting five in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, while also having two-way player, Alex Caruso, providing solid contributions off the bench. After being on the cusp of a playoff spot last season, the Bulls aimed to maximize their all-star core’s potential by bolstering their supporting cast during free agency, bringing in both Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter as new recruits. They also retained their guard rotation in Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to provide cover in the back-court following the announcement that Lonzo Ball would be missing the entire 2023-24 season as a result of a lingering knee issue.

However, nobody within the Bulls organization was ready for what transpired and after losing their first game of the season to the budding Oklahoma City Thunder, it was reported that a players-only meeting took place in the locker room that the players deemed was ‘necessary’, labeling the conversations that took place as ‘constructive’. Since then, though, things haven’t got much better, and they currently sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-8 losing record, and are already 2.5 games back off of an automatic playoff berth. This has prompted the rumor mill to start spinning tenfold with reports coming out from Shams Charania of The Athletic that LaVine and his team are now open to a trade away from Chicago, with a long list of teams including the L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat all reportedly interested in acquiring the 28-year-old’s services.

Should the Bulls decide to move on from LaVine, this could spark up a series of moves, with DeRozan’s future also uncertain, having not yet come to any agreement with the organization over a contract extension, despite reports that preliminary talks had been held, and the mid-range maestro publicly expressing in an interview with Mark Medina for Sportskeeda how he wants to end his career in red. But with the way things are shaping up, it appears that nobody is safe from being shipped out of the Windy City.

Medina – LaVine should have a ‘robust market’

Should the Bulls decide now is the time to start a rebuild from scratch, Medina finds it difficult to envision anybody other than the explosive dunker being the first out the door, and believes that his lucrative contract could bring in a lot of assets to the team in return. While DeRozan could also be moved on, the journalist argues it’s a little bit harder as teams may not be willing to take the risk of only having him until the end of the season with the 34-year-old set to enter free-agency next summer.

“Well, I think Zach LaVine would start first because it's already out there that they're listening to teams. Now, where he's going to go, who knows, but I think that, ultimately, if they are going to make this decision about blowing up the roster, he's going to be the first domino that falls. I think for the Bulls, they could get a lot more in return because he literally just signed a new five-year extension, where DeMar DeRozan, he's still negotiating for an extension and there might be teams out there that think ‘oh, as much as you like that cap flexibility, am I going to give up so many assets just to get DeMar for half a season?’. Zach LaVine is a very deserving and all-star caliber player, so I think that there should be a robust market for him. But it's just a matter of whether the Bulls can get a lot of good assets in return, and in terms of draft picks, role players or even players that can somehow keep them in the mix if they keep everyone else.”

LaVine's performances this season

While the two-time NBA All-Star has remained largely consistent throughout his seven seasons in Chicago, and is almost guaranteed to average 20-plus points per game over the duration of a season after having done so since 2018-19, this year he has suffered a dip in performance on the court.

Zach LaVine - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 32.5 Points 20.5 Assists 3.9 Rebounds 4.0 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

So far, through his first 12 games of this campaign, the 28-year-old is averaging 21.7 points, his lowest since 2017-18, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists, tied for his career-low, while shooting only 40.7 percent from the field. That is quite a significant drop-off from his 48.5 percent conversion rate last season. That trend has followed suit in his outside the perimeter averages, where he is only connecting on 33 percent of his shots compared to his 37.5 percent from three in last year’s outing. He also leads the Bulls in turnovers this season, averaging 2.2 per game, but when looking at that from a league-wide scope, that is still a decent return on production, with him not even close to ranking in the top 50 in the category that no player wants to find their name at the top of.

No doubt, there is unprecedented turbulence everywhere in the Bulls organization. From players-only meetings to reports that players are unhappy and open to leaving, perhaps blowing up the roster and rebuilding it from scratch after all is the only way to mitigate the damage, and to stop everything from unraveling completely. Should they decide to take the plunge, and it looks as though it is slowly but surely heading in that direction, it may only be a matter of time before their most likely trade candidate, Zach LaVine, is heading out the door of the United Center for good, and who knows who will follow him. Chicago are certainly one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks, that is for sure.