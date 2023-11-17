Highlights The Chicago Bulls are fielding trade calls for Zach LaVine, and he is reportedly open to a trade, but the Bulls can't afford to make a move unless it benefits their future.

The New York Knicks have previously engaged in talks with the Bulls for LaVine, but a pairing between them may not be the right fit at this time.

The Knicks have an established core and young players, and making a desperate, financially burdensome move for LaVine may not be wise.

It's official — the Zach LaVine sweepstakes are in full swing, as The Athletic's Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry have reported that the Chicago Bulls are fielding calls for the 28-year-old star. Moreover, LaVine himself is said to be as open to a trade as his team's front office is. Regardless of what the respective parties want, though, the Bulls can't afford to move LaVine for anything less than the right deal for the club's future.

Or, at the least, Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley can't afford it. The Bulls' chief decision-makers have more than one whiff on their personnel scorecards, and those missteps have been compounded and magnified by Lonzo Ball's brutal knee injury and the team's failure to embed themselves into the postseason scene.

Thankfully for them and the Bulls, there appears to be no shortage of suitors. The Athletic report specifically name-checked the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers as interested teams. However, it's debatable whether any of those three have the wherewithal and/or the willingness to offer up the kinds of assets that Chicago should be coveting. One team that's more than capable of doing so, though, is the New York Knicks, who have previously engaged the Bulls on LaVine. If the two teams were to come to an agreement, though, the Bulls might be the only winners in the equation.

The Knicks and LaVine himself may just live to regret such a pairing.

LaVine and the Knicks aren't right for each other

It's hardly a stretch to say that the Knicks haven't been living up to their expectations, history, status as the team of choice in the league's top market, et al. since, well, Patrick Ewing retired (and they were underachievers then, too). That perpetual under-performance is one of the reasons the team's decision-makers are seemingly always on the hunt for their next big star, and LaVine would certainly qualify there.

At the same time, though, this isn't your father's Knicks team. This is a team that is fresh off a strong season and a playoff run; one with an established core for now and an impressive cadre of young players and assets for the future. Desperate, all-in-type moves with the potential to hamstring the club financially shouldn't be on the table for team president Leon Rose and his brain trust. Again, LaVine and his monster contract qualify.

There's also the matter of everything working on the court itself and, in that regard, both the Knicks and LaVine could feel some negative effects. As it stands, the Knicks have an overabundance of big-money players who are at their best with the ball in their hands, i.e. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett. Adding LaVine to that mix is going to put a cap on the number of touches/possessions that all of those players would get, thus limiting their potential impact.

Now, it's possible that one or more of those players get moved in a LaVine trade, but since the Knicks are trying to get better (as opposed to making a lateral maneuver), it's probably safe to assume that they'd want to keep most of them in place. In that scenario, everyone likely comes out looking worse unless some serious role changes and ego checks occur.

LaVine's camp apparently recognizes all of this

Zach LaVine's Contract 2023-24 $40.1 million 2024-25 $43 million 2025-26 $46 million 2026-27 (Player Option) $49 million

Writing for the New York Post, Knicks scribe Stefan Bondy reported on Thursday that "a source reiterated" to the outlet that "LaVine’s camp would prefer not to go to Leon Rose’s squad."

LaVine has struggled in the early season for the 4-8 Bulls. Appearing in all of Chicago's games, he's currently averaging 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists. However, his field goal percentage has dropped all the way to 40.7 percent and he's at just 33.0 percent from three-point range (the lowest conversion rate from that range in his career). It's difficult to envision all of that suddenly turning around on a brand-new team with multiple mouths to feed offensively.

