Highlights The Bulls' star guard Zach LaVine has been involved in trade rumors, but he has reiterated his commitment to the team.

A blockbuster trade is unlikely to happen soon, as the Bulls are not in a rush to make a move unless they believe it will benefit them.

LaVine's performance this season has been mediocre, with lower scoring averages and less efficiency, which may impact teams' interest in acquiring him.

It hasn't taken long for the rumor mill to get started in the 2023-24 NBA season. After the Chicago Bulls got off to a disastrous 8-14 start, many believed they would become the first team to spark a fire sale and trade their best assets.

One of the most prominent names involved in the early trade rumors has been the Bulls' star guard Zach LaVine. In November, the 28-year-old walked off the court after a member of the team's PR crew tried to get him to talk to the media, further hinting that a divorce between him and the Bulls was on the horizon.

Not long after the Bulls announced that LaVine would miss three-to-four weeks following inflammation in his right foot, the guard spoke to the media, explaining that he hasn't asked for a trade and that he's still committed to the team.

"Am I still a part of this team and very committed? Yeah. I’ve got a Bulls jersey on, and I’m committed here. For as long as I’ll be here, I’ll still support and love Chicago and go out there and play my heart out for those guys."

Although LaVine reiterated his commitment to Chicago, he didn't outright deny that he and the team had been exploring options to send him elsewhere. He remains firm that he'll play his hardest for as long as he has a Bulls jersey on but doesn't state that this is where he wants to be in the long run.

Trades not off the table

LaVine's average salary: $43 million

With the holidays fast approaching, it's unlikely that a blockbuster trade will occur this month. LaVine's contract extends through the 2025-26 season, after which he has a player option worth $48 million. Given the number of years left, the Bulls aren't in any immediate rush to pull the trigger on a trade if they feel they can do better.

Zach LaVine Contract Details 2023-24 $40 million 2024-25 $43 million 2025-26 $45 million 2026-27 $48 million - Player Option

LaVine's season hasn't exactly been spectacular. He's averaging 21.0 points per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep. Although the scoring average is in line with his career average, it marks his lowest output since the 2017-18 season.

Moreover, his efficiency has taken a dip. His overall field goal percentage is the lowest it's been since his rookie season and his three-point efficiency is a career-worst. Whether this is due to the stagnancy of the Bulls or a downward trend in his career remains to be seen, but teams will be wary if they want to acquire LaVine this season.

In any case, the Bulls likely won't be fielding too many offers until the new year rolls in and LaVine recovers from his injury. If they decide to keep LaVine and move other pieces instead — like DeMar DeRozan who also expressed his frustration with the team — in hopes of retooling instead of rebuilding, then his comments doubling-down on his commitment to the Bulls should be a sign of relief to the franchise.