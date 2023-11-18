Highlights Zach LaVine has figured more prominently in trade rumors than ever in recent days.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has dealt with trade rumors on and off for the last three years, so forgive him if he's not exactly getting worked up over the latest chatter. “It’s nothing new to me. This is a regular Wednesday,” he remarked to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry, via X, following the team's midweek loss to the Orlando Magic. Nevertheless, the noise seems louder than ever following a report from Mayberry and Shams Charania that the Bulls and their two-time All-Star are, at the absolute least, open to the trade possibility.

One of the teams that has figured prominently in the discourse has been the Los Angeles Lakers, which hardly comes as a surprise. In addition to the Lakers being cited as potential suitors for LaVine by The Athletic, LaVine already has that Hollywood connection after having played his lone collegiate season at UCLA. Not only that, he has a link to LeBron James and others within the organization through the Klutch Sports agency.

Finally, he could be the piece that makes the Lakers a legitimate threat to Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference. Even as he's struggling this season, the guard is still averaging 22.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

In the event that the Lake Show does make a serious push to acquire LaVine, here are three trades with the potential to get the job done.

Lakers deal D'Angelo Russell, additional players & picks for Zach LaVine

Probably the most straightforward trade of the bunch; it shakes out as follows:

Chicago Bulls receive PG D'Angelo Russell, F Rui Hachimura, G Jalen Hood-Schifino, a top-eight-protected first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2025

receive PG D'Angelo Russell, F Rui Hachimura, G Jalen Hood-Schifino, a top-eight-protected first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2025 Los Angeles Lakers receive G Zach LaVine

At this point, it's difficult to envision the Bulls getting the gaggle of picks that some other teams have gotten in recent years for their erstwhile superstars. LaVine's knee issues are a real concern and, as an almost 29-year-old who's still early in his long-term extension, the contract situation could get gnarly a few years down the road. This one might do the trick, however.

In Russell, the Bulls would be getting a borderline All-Star point man who's still in his prime, something the team has desperately needed since Lonzo Ball went down. So far this season, he's logging a 18-6-3 line with an effective field goal percentage of 56.1. Meanwhile, Hachimura is an underutilized piece who's just entering his prime and the inclusion of Hood-Schifino helps offset the lack of topline picks.

As will be the case with all of these proposals, the trade can't be completed until after January 15th because of recent contract signings on the Lakers' side.

The Austin Reaves proposal

If the Bulls brass aren't feeling D-Lo, the trade could be built around Austin Reaves instead:

Chicago Bulls receive G Austin Reaves, F Rui Hachimura, PG Gabe Vincent, a first-round pick swap in 2028 and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2030

receive G Austin Reaves, F Rui Hachimura, PG Gabe Vincent, a first-round pick swap in 2028 and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2030 Los Angeles Lakers receive G Zach LaVine

While Russell is the more established player, one could make the argument that Reaves is the more intriguing long-term piece for Chicago. He hasn't played his best basketball during the opening weeks of the 2023-24 campaign, but his efforts last season showed him to be the kind of Swiss army knife player that just about any team could use. Also: his four-year, $53.8 million contract could become one of the biggest bargains in the league in the years to come.

Austin Reaves - Previous Two Seasons Year 2021-22 2022-23 PPG 7.3 13.0 APG 1.8 3.4 eFG% 54.2 61.6

Hachimura is included again (as he is in the third proposal as well) for salary-matching and upside reasons. Meanwhile, the Bulls would get a first-round pick swap in addition to the first-rounder to help offset the removal of Russell and the promising rookie in Hood-Schifino.

The BIG move

In terms of getting the Bulls the assets they seek while simultaneously making the Lakers a bigger threat in the Western Conference, the following pact may be the real win-win among this lot:

Chicago Bulls receive PG D'Angelo Russell, G Austin Reaves, F Rui Hachimura, a first-round pick swap in 2028, a top-eight-protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-round pick in 2027

receive PG D'Angelo Russell, G Austin Reaves, F Rui Hachimura, a first-round pick swap in 2028, a top-eight-protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-round pick in 2027 Los Angeles Lakers receive G Zach LaVine and PG Alex Caruso

Make no mistake about it — the Lakers have rued the day they allowed Caruso to take his talents to the Windy City. He's a true star role player; someone whose impact on winning can't be properly assessed by looking at the box score. Adding him to the mix alongside LaVine helps offset some of Los Angeles' losses from a depth standpoint and would give the club a difference-maker defense for the playoff run.

Last season, Caruso led the Association in deflections per 36 minutes with 5.2 and first in steals per 100 possessions (minimum 1,500 minutes played) with 3.0 en route to an All-Defensive First Team selection.

For the Bulls' part, they get a bigger haul, complete with more draft assets for parting with Caruso in the trade.

