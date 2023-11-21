Highlights Zach LaVine's recent behavior with the Chicago Bulls PR team and his stoic responses to media inquiries suggest that he may be displeased with his current situation.

Despite LaVine's individual growth and impressive scoring stats, the Bulls' overall success under his leadership has been limited.

The Bulls may be able to benefit from trading LaVine for a package of young players and draft picks to kickstart their rebuild, while LaVine could benefit from joining a title-contending team that can better utilize his talents.

In assessing Zach LaVine's trajectory with the Chicago Bulls to date, one would be hard-pressed to say that he hasn't grown by leaps and bounds since joining the franchise at the tender age of 22 ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. The UCLA product grew gradually from being a Slam Dunk Contest winner and a nice player on a bad team to a max-money earner, a franchise cornerstone and one of the game's most electrifying offensive performers.

Despite his progression as an individual and the fact that he helped the club break a years-long playoff drought a couple of seasons ago, though, LaVine and the Bulls may soon be coming to a parting of ways. At least, that's the word on the street from The Athletic's Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry. Per their joint report last week, both the team and the player are at least open to the idea of making some kind of change.

And if his recent weirdness with Bulls PR and stoic responses to media inquiries about a potential trade are any indication, the time may have come for them to go their separate ways.

LaVine's faux pas with Bulls PR was as disappointing as his recent play

Following the Bulls' 102-97 win over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Saturday, TV cameras caught LaVine as he appeared to pull away from a member of the team's PR crew who was attempting to keep him on the court for a postgame interview. What's mor;: he moved with increasing quickness toward the locker room as the majority of his teammates remained on the United Center court to celebrate the big victory. It was a move that drew the ire of Bulls execs, according to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley.

As depicted in the video embedded above, LaVine attempted to explain his actions away as some kind of miscommunication. But his verbiage, tone and body language — which have similarly lacked life when he has been asked to comment on trade rumors in recent days — almost seemed to indicate a general displeasure with his current situation.

But LaVine isn't the only one who has cause to feel disappointed with how things have played out in recent years. Chicago's alpha has put up incredible counting stats throughout his Bulls run, but his impact on the actual scoreboard hasn't always been something to write home about. Last season, even as LaVine logged a 25-5-4 line, the Bulls barely managed to outpace the opposition when he was on the floor as his net rating checked in at 0.3. And during the 2021-22 season when DeMar DeRozan came in and helped the team get to the playoffs, that number came in at minus-0.9.

For all that he has done as a shooter/scorer/individual, he has been unable to get the team out of the cellar and into a spot where it can win with any level of consistency, even as he has been paid like the kind of player who can accomplish such things.

Bulls may be able to get a nice package of picks and players for LaVine

From the outside looking in, it appears as though LaVine could benefit from moving to a team that can compete for a title right now, and one that can also make the most of his unique talents. Meanwhile, the Bulls could benefit from getting a haul of young players and picks to jumpstart their rebuild. And while one would think that LaVine's trade value has diminished somewhat amid some lingering knee issues and a slight dip in his output this season, the sheer number of teams that appear to be in the running for his services could lead to a favorable bidding war for Chicago.

Zach LaVine's Contract 2023-24 $40.1 million 2024-25 $43 million 2025-26 $46 million 2026-27 (Player Option) $48.9 million

The Athletic report specifically mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers as interested parties. Meanwhile, Yahoo! Sports Jake Fischer name-checked the Sacramento Kings (along with the Lakers) as a team LaVine might be interested in.

