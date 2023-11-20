Highlights The New York Jets have benched Zach Wilson following their loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Tim Boyle will start as the new quarterback against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

Speculation and debate regarding Wilson's security as the starting quarterback have been proven true with his benching.

Aaron Rodgers may return from injury to practice in early December, offering hope for Jets fans, but they face tough competition in the AFC playoff race.

The New York Jets and head coach Robert Saleh made the official decision to bench Zach Wilson a day after the team’s 32-6 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night. The team has named Tim Boyle as the new starter with his debut slated for Friday when he and the team will go up against the Miami Dolphins.

The writing was on the wall when Boyle replaced Wilson late in the third quarter against the Bills after the offense had failed to produce against their divisional opponent. Prior to last night’s benching, there had been plenty of speculation and debate surrounding Wilson’s security despite the fact that Saleh had voiced support for the former second-overall pick countless times throughout the season.

What this means for the rest of the New York Jets' 2023 season

Unfortunately for Wilson, Saleh could simply not abide the offense's continued impotency in the face of a blowout loss to a division rival. So, a change now comes in the form of 29-year-old Tim Boyle, who is currently in his fifth season in the NFL. In replacement for Wilson in Week 11 on SNF, he went 7 of 14 passing for 33 yards and an interception.

The most optimistic route for Jets fans in this scenario is that Aaron Rodgers will be able to return from the ruptured Achilles that he had suffered in the season opener after the veteran said he plans to begin practicing again in early December. The Jets just need to keep their heads above water until then, if that indeed comes to pass, which, let's face it, is quite a long shot.

Currently, the Jets are 4-6 on the season, just two games out of the Wild Card race. However, the AFC as a whole is extremely competitive this year, as evidenced by the fact that they're simultaneously two games out of a Wild Card spot and ranked 14th out of 16 AFC teams.

Wilson will remain with the team, though he will do so as the third-stringer QB behind Trevor Siemian. In scenarios like these, such as with Matt Ryan & Carson Wentz in 2022, Wilson being a healthy scratch on game day would not be unsurprising.

Jets in a no-win QB situation

On the season, Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards (23rd), six touchdowns (28th), and seven interceptions (T-12th) on a 59.2 completion percentage (32nd). The offense as a whole with Wilson under center has been severely lackluster as well, recording just 15.0 points per game (29th) and just two touchdowns in their last 52 drives going back to before their bye. Not to mention the fact that Wilson's 2.2 percent touchdown rate is the lowest in NFL history for players with at least 900 attempts.

It’s unclear if Wilson will get another start this season, or play for the Jets again for that matter. If it's the latter, then his career in New York will be deemed a massive disappointment. As the second overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the starting quarterback of the organization for many years to come. Unfortunately, he was unable to create the same success that he had when at BYU.

Boyle, for his part, has only started thrice in the NFL, and he lost all three games. His 3-9 TD-INT ratio in the NFL is not encouraging, especially when you consider that he had a similar 12-26 ratio during his college career. Wilson has had a rough go, but it seems like Boyle has the same turnover issues minus the huge athletic ceiling Wilson offers. If the Jets want to make a serious run in the tough AFC, they might need to consider alternative options.

