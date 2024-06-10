Highlights After joining the team in a trade before the 2024 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson is in contention for Denver's starting quarterback job.

Bo Nix has impressed during the Broncos' offseason activities, but head coach Sean Payton is giving Wilson and Jarrett Stidham an opportunity to compete for the gig.

Making Wilson their QB1 could be mutually beneficial for Denver and the fourth-year pro's long-term outlook.

The Denver Broncos have been embarking on a rebuild this offseason. Part of that effort has involved significant turnover in the quarterback room, where Russell Wilson is out and first-round pick Bo Nix is in. However, fans shouldn't be writing Nix's name atop the depth chart in pen just yet.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is firmly "in the mix" for Denver's starting gig. The embattled No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has reportedly impressed Broncos' personnel in his short time there and is acclimating well to his less-intense media surroundings.

[Denver is] trying to regain his confidence again. I'm told he's in a positive state of mind.

Wilson has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions across 34 appearances in the NFL. He completed a career-high 60.1% of his passes and recorded a career-low 1.9% interception rate for the Jets in 2023.

Related All-Pro CB Knows Zach Wilson Can Be 'Top Tier QB' in the NFL Suace Gardner took a strong stand for his former quarterback, noting that he's seen him do some amazing things and just needs consistency.

Would Starting Wilson Week One Make Sense?

Sitting Nix to open the year could be the logical move

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Sean Payton made headlines a few weeks ago by referring to his three-man quarterback group -- Wilson, Nix and journeyman Jarrett Stidham -- as "orphaned dogs" who are racing to learn his new system. The rotation he has employed through the early stages of offseason camp indicates he's willing to give every member of his trio a shot at earning the job, regardless of Nix being his first-round pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Broncos' eight-year postseason drought (2015) is second-longest in the NFL behind only the Jets, who have not appeared in the playoffs since 2010.

Part of the reason Payton could allow Wilson or Stidham to open the season as the starter is to give Nix more time to adjust to the professional ranks. Despite being labeled as the most game-ready prospect by general manager George Paton, Nix was consistently rated the lowest among the 2024 NFL Draft's six first-round quarterbacks and viewed as a late second-round/early third-round pick by most draft analysts, including GIVEMESPORT's Michael Rochman.

Paton and Payton's lack of subscription to groupthink about Nix's future prospects could pay massive dividends, though. The 24-year-old's skillset drew comparisons to that of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, Payton's long-time signal-caller with the New Orleans Saints, throughout the pre-draft process. Those abilities should enable him to excel in a quick, short-passing scheme such as Payton's if he can adapt to the NFL's higher level of play.

With the Broncos set to have a rough beginning to the upcoming season, letting Wilson or Stidham play early and take the lumps many are anticipating would help them earn better draft positioning for their rebuild and preserve Nix's long-term viability. A shot like that is all Wilson could need to go from apparent bust to solid NFL starter, as another former Jets starter, Geno Smith, did in his 2022 Comeback Player of the Year campaign.

Source: Jeremy Fowler

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.