Highlights Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath criticized Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, calling his performance "disgusting" and stating that he has seen enough of him.

Namath expressed frustration with head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets coaching staff as well, blaming them for the team's struggles and calling for changes to be made.

The Jets' decision to stick with Wilson at quarterback could determine the future of Saleh as head coach, and if things don't improve, the team may look to replace both the quarterback and the coach.

The New York Jets found themselves at a crossroads after only three games into the 2023 NFL season. They will be without future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the entire season after tearing his left Achilles in the fourth snap of the season opener.

The team is now dependent once again on former 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson. Things have become so bad that legendary Jets quarterback Joe Namath decided to chime in with a negative take on where the Jets are headed with Wilson at the helm.

Is Zach Wilson good enough to start for the Jets?

With the only backup quarterback on the team being Tim Boyle (whom many are calling to start in place of Wilson), the Jets recently signed quarterback Trevor Siemian to the roster. Siemian is a journeyman backup who will be playing for his sixth team in seven years but can provide veteran stability at the position. The team also turned down an offer from Colin Kaepernick to workout for a spot in the QB room.

At the end of the day, Wilson simply has not been getting the job done over the last two-plus years. Sure, he doesn't have a great receiving corps if Garrett Wilson gets doubled, but that doesn't explain away all the poor decisions he's made. He's won just eight of his 24 starts, he's thrown 22 interceptions against just 17 touchdowns (less than one per game), and he's averaged under 180 yards passing per game.

Not to mention the fact that despite all the talk of his athleticism and running ability, he's only mustered 330 career rushing yards, good for about 13 yards a game. Broadway Joe has said some wild stuff as he's gotten older over the years, but this time around, he is spot on. If the Jets don't want to waste the elite defense they've put together, they need to start testing out Wilson alternatives as soon as humanly possible.

What did “Broadway Joe” have to say about Zach Wilson?

In 1969, Joe Namath famously guaranteed a victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III and his 19.5-point underdog New York Jets emerged victorious. Fast-forward to 2023 and Namath, like the rest of the football world, has been relegated to watching Wilson struggle as the Jets started 1-2 for the season. Namath was a guest on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio New York after the Jets' Week 3 loss and the man legendarily nicknamed Broadway Joe let his feelings about Zach Wilson and the Jets organization be heard loud and clear.

When referring to Wilson’s lackluster performance Sunday against the New England Patriots, Namath said, “I didn’t take anything out of it. It was awful.” Clearly, Namath has reached a boiling point with Wilson, as he added, “I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson, all right? I’ve seen enough. (He) has quick feet, can throw a little bit, but I don’t believe what’s going on up there.”

Broadway Joe also referenced his angst with Wilson going down against the Patriots seemingly without being touched on a play, saying: “You sit down? You sit down on a play? You go right down? What happened? I thought you were trying to win and make plays. You quit on a play? What is going on? It’s disgusting.”

The legendary quarterback also took aim at head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets’ coaching staff, asking them about Wilson's preparation.

“How many months ago was that to learn an offense? How many months ago was that? C’mon. Now, Aaron, he got hurt. Okay. Well, why do you think you have backups there for? They’re ready to go. They’re supposed to be ready to go."

Namath also showed his extreme disregard for Saleh as head coach, lamenting that, “These guys aren’t picking the right players. They aren’t doing a good job of coaching. It’s evident. I mean, you’ve got to look and see. If you have an eye for football at all, you see things are haywire. It’s too crazy. They need to fix it and that’s getting rid of a lot of people and bringing new ones in.”

Can Robert Saleh survive if the Jets stick with Wilson at quarterback?

The answer to that question depends on the results of the Jets’ 2023 NFL season. After three weeks, the forecast looked murky with Wilson struggling in each of the three games that he played in. During Week 3’s loss to the New England Patriots, Wilson finished the game 18 for 36 for a paltry 157 yards, no touchdowns, and three sacks, including once for a safety. On the season, Wilson has thrown for two touchdowns, four interceptions, 467 yards and a QBR of only 26.7%.

Jets fans, including Namath, have begun calling for Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to either right the ship or have Jets owner Woody Johnson blow it all up and start again, including the coaching staff. The 2023 season was all predicated upon the health of Aaron Rodgers and somehow coach Saleh and staff failed to sign a competent backup despite the fact that Rodgers is in his 19th season and is 39 years of age.

Saleh is in just his third year as the Jets’ head coach. With previous coaching records the last two years of 4 -13 and 7 – 10, Rodgers was brought in to make things right and not only breathe life back into the organization but also to help revive Saleh’s brief head coaching career. The cat calls have begun for current backup Tim Boyle to start instead of Wilson.

The way Robert Saleh handles the current quarterback debacle will go a long way in deciding whether he will survive as head coach for the Jets. The team has other options, such as free agent veterans Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan, who there was much speculation about. Saleh reaffirmed his confidence in Wilson, however, which may cause him to lose the locker room as well as the city. If things do not fare well with Wilson at the helm this season, Jets owner Woody Johnson may very well look elsewhere for a franchise quarterback as well as another head coach.

