Highlights Zach Wilson had a standout performance in the Jets' 30-6 win over the Texans, throwing for over 300 yards and getting his playmakers involved.

C.J. Stroud had a tough game against the Jets' defense, struggling without key receivers and dealing with a strong pass rush.

Despite a difficult season, Zach Wilson played his best game yet, showing promise for the Jets and keeping them in playoff contention.

It wasn't that long ago that the New York Jets were 4-3 and owned wins over the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, which, of course, they still do.

But things have gone south for the team as of late. After getting that fourth win, the Jets lost five in a row, during which time Robert Saleh had benched quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Houston Texans have been a bit of a different story. Houston was 3-4 through seven games but entered this week at 7-5 as rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has played like a borderline NFL MVP candidate.

The two teams that were seemingly going in opposite directions battled at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and the outcome was downright shocking. Wilson was outstanding, throwing for over 300 yards, as the Jets ended their losing streak with a 30-6 victory.

Stroud, on the other hand, struggled against the New York defense and was forced out of the game after suffering a head injury.

Zach Wilson got his playmakers involved

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall had 23 targets between them

Aaron Rodgers asked for a trade to the Jets, in part because of the young skill position players he wanted to work with. Chief among those players are wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, both of whom had strong games on Sunday.

Garrett Wilson was peppered by Zach Wilson all game and finished with 14 targets, catching nine of those passes for 108 yards. While he never reached the end zone, he regularly threatened the Texans defense and opened up the rest of the field.

Hall was a force both as a runner and a receiver. He carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards on the ground and was a frequent target in the passing game as well, catching eight passes for 86 yards. That included a three-yard touchdown reception that broke the game open in the fourth quarter.

C.J. Stroud had a rough day against the Jets defense and left with a head injury

The Jets' defensive line and cornerbacks cranked things up against the star rookie

Stroud came into this game knowing he'd be without tight end Dalton Schultz and receiver Tank Dell, the latter of whom suffered a season-ending injury a week ago. Even worse, the rookie quarterback lost another top receiver, Nico Collins, early in the game against the Jets.

The Texans quarterback had to contend with one of the best cornerback trios in the game. The Jets didn't pick Stroud off, but D.J. Reed had three passes defensed, Sauce Gardner had two, and Michael Carter II had one. The defensive line also gave the rookie fits, sacking him four times.

C.J. Stroud Cmp% Yds TD INT Sacks Rating vs. Jets 43.5% 91 0 0 4 54.8

Throwing in the rain to back-up receivers, Stroud completed just 10 of his 23 passes for 91 yards as the Texans struggled to get anything going offensively.

Even worse for Houston, Stroud was injured midway through the fourth quarter after taking a big hit that ultimately ended with his head slamming into the ground. He was immediately placed into concussion protocol, and his status for the Texans' Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans is up in the air.

Wilson played his best game of the season

Despite the poor conditions, Wilson regularly drove the ball into tight spots

Simply put, this has been a terrible season for Wilson. He was set to sit behind Aaron Rodgers for a few seasons, then try again to make his case for being an NFL starter.

But Rodgers was hurt in Week 1 and Wilson has struggled mightily for most of the season. He was benched in Week 11 and didn't start the last two contests for the Jets.

But Saleh went back to Wilson this week and the 24-year-old silenced his haters, even if only for a day. Despite heavy rain at times, he regularly threaded the needle and actually looked like a No. 2 overall pick.

Zach Wilson Cmp% Yds TD INT Sacks Rating vs. Texans 75.0% 301 2 0 4 117.9

Wilson finished the contest having completed 27 of 36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw any interceptions, though he lost a fumble on a scramble in the third quarter. But despite the one turnover, this was easily his best game of the season.

The Jets have had a troublesome time recently, but they've not yet been eliminated from playoff contention. If Wilson can continue to play this way for the next few weeks, the Jets can make things interesting.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.