Highlights Zach Wilson may start for the Broncos in 2024 after three turbulent seasons with the New York Jets.

Wilson's standout year at BYU and a viral throw may have elevated him to the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.

Wilson could provide a temporary solution as the Broncos make a run for AFC West supremacy in the future.

It’s time for NFL fans to wrap their minds around Zach Wilson getting a second chance as a starting quarterback in 2024, something that seemed almost impossible at the end of the 2023 season.

The path to getting here isn’t a Point A to Point B journey, and neither are the reasons why Wilson might find himself starting games for the in 2024 after he was traded from the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

It’s a scenario that seemed almost unthinkable three years ago when the Jets selected Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and thought they’d solidified the quarterback position for the next decade.

Although there are bound to be critics on the BYU product, here is why the Broncos should start Wilson in 2024, as he might be the key to their future.

Related Ranking the Top 5 New York Jets Quarterbacks of All Time Who joins Joe Namath on the list of the greatest New York Jets quarterbacks of all time?

Did One Throw Sell Zach Wilson to NFL Teams as a Franchise QB?

Wilson’s BYU stats (2020): 12 games, 247-336 passing, 3,692 passing yards, 33 TDs, 3 INT

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson was a part-time starter over his first two seasons at BYU in 2018 and 2019, coming out of Utah high school football powerhouse Corner Canyon High.

In 2020, Wilson became the Cougars’ full-time starter and a college football sensation, throwing for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games. He was also effective on the ground, rushing for 286 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

BYU went 11-1 and capped the season with a 49-23 win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl, where Wilson was named Offensive MVP after completing 26-of-34 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

While all that was great, it was one throw that may have sold Wilson as a franchise quarterback to NFL teams — and not even one that occurred in a game.

At BYU’s 2021 pro day, Wilson rolled left out of the pocket and threw a 60-yard pass across his body to a wide receiver streaking into the end zone. It was a moment that quickly went viral and seemed to be a turning point in the Jets becoming sold on taking Wilson at No. 2 overall and the San Francisco 49ers making the decision to trade the house to move up to No. 3 to get the opportunity to take Wilson or North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Not everyone was sold on Wilson.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein gave what now seems like a prescient evaluation of Wilson's NFL potential ahead of the 2021 draft (via NFL:)

The gunslinger's mentality and improvised release points are clearly patterned off of one of his favorite players, Aaron Rodgers. However, his play is a little more reminiscent of a blend between Jake Plummer and Johnny Manziel coming out of college. As with Manziel, too much of Wilson's work comes off-schedule due to inconsistent anticipation and a desire to hit the big play. But like both Manziel (at Texas A&M) and Plummer, he's mobile with the ability to extend plays and hit the chunk play. Wilson's sophomore year tape shows troubling decision-making, so NFL teams will need to balance his 2019 and 2020 production in the evaluation process. He's put in a lot of work to get to this point and has the potential to become a good pro. However, he might need to play with a more disciplined approach to reach his ceiling.

Zach Wilson Quickly Becomes NFL Punching Bag With Jets

The 2021 No. 2 overall pick went 12-21 as a starter over three seasons

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson went 3-10 in 13 starts as a rookie in 2021, throwing for 2,344 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while taking 44 sacks and leading the NFL in yards lost (370). Things seemed to bottom out in 2022 with a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11 in which Wilson went 9-of-22 passing for 77 yards.

Afterward, Wilson refused to take accountability for his role in the loss and was taken off the active roster the next week. Wilson finished the season as the third-string quarterback even though he privately made a tearful apology to his teammates following the blowback from the New England loss.

Zach Wilson's Stats with Jets Stat 2021 2022 2023 Games Played 13 9 12 Passing Yards 2,334 1,688 2,271 Passing TDs 9 6 8 INTs 11 7 7 Completion % 55.6% 54.5% 60.1% Passer Rating 69.7 72.8 77.2

Wilson seemed to have an opportunity to get some semblance of the career he thought he might have back in 2023 after the Jets brought in four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers to be the starting quarterback and keep Wilson as the No. 2, where he could learn for a few seasons under his boyhood idol.

When Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon four plays into the 2023 season, that plan went out the window.

Wilson went 4-7 in 11 starts in 2023, throwing for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions while taking a career-high 46 sacks and leading the NFL with seven fumbles lost.

When reports surfaced that Wilson was reticent to start a game late in the season to avoid injury and protect his future value, Wilson responded with arguably the best game of his NFL career, going 27-of-36 passing for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans.

Why Should Wilson Be QB1 for the Broncos in 2024?

Wilson, Stidham could be placekeepers with the Broncos ready to make a run in the AFC West in 2025

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

While Wilson just can't be thought of as a long-term option for the Broncos, he definitely could fill a void for the team in 2024 as QB1, although the reasons why might be the same for starting the Broncos' other possible QB1, Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos have a long-term investment in head coach Sean Payton, who has a five-year contract that's reportedly close to $100 million. That investment will eventually require a star quarterback. The Broncos have the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could capitalize on what seems like a good draft for quarterbacks and let that player learn on the job in 2024 by watching Wilson and Stidham take their shots.

Even Payton has admitted that, on the surface, it seems like the Broncos should pick a quarterback in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, only one remains with the team that drafted them — No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Zach Wilson (No. 2), Trey Lance (No. 3), Justin Fields (No. 11) and Mac Jones (No. 15) are all with different teams.

What the Broncos can't be reasonably expected to do is win big in 2024, especially in a division with the Kansas City Chiefs trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. Any quarterback they throw out might as well be cannon fodder, the perfect job for someone like Wilson.

If we're talking about 2025, that's a different story. Patience from ownership and fans will have worn thin at that point and the Broncos will be expected to win. Denver hasn't made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in 2015, which was also the last time the Broncos had a winning season.

While the Broncos may have painted themselves into a corner in 2024 with Wilson on the roster, it's only a quick fix at QB1 that shouldn't last more than one season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.