The New York Jets took a chance on former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and to say that gamble flopped would be an understatement.

Last month, the Jets agreed to send Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Along with the maligned signal caller, Denver received a 2024 seventh-round pick (where they selected guard Nick Gargiulo from South Carolina) in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick (which was sent to the Minnesota Vikings in the J.J. McCarthy deal).

With time to reflect on his failed tenure in New York, Wilson spoke candidly about his struggles, while also noting his tenacity and desire to learn from his mistakes:

“I feel like you learn the most when things don’t always go the best. So you bank those reps. You learn from them and [the] three years of things being challenging, you can learn a lot of things. Obviously, there [are] bittersweet moments in everything. I was grateful for my experiences there [in New York] and the guys. I miss the guys out there and everything, too."

After Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury on his first drive in a Jets uniform, Wilson flailed to a 4-7 record as a starter last season. Though he had his moments in the Big Apple, it's obvious the Zach Wilson era ended a year too late.

With some fresh perspective, as well as a brand-new environment and coaching staff, perhaps Wilson can find life in the Mile High City. Assuming he can beat out first-round quarterback Bo Nix for reps, that is.

Broncos QB Battle Is A Mere Formality

Nix is already a favorite of head coach Sean Payton

After going just 4-7 as a starter in 2023, Wilson's career record now stands at 12-21. He's shown marginal improvement at best over his first three seasons, and it was telling that the Jets brought in Wilson's replacement, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, even before they traded away the former first-round pick.

Originally, Wilson was an exciting prospect coming out of BYU, equipped with elite arm talent and loads of athleticism. Questions arose about his processing and ability to read defenses, though the Jets felt confident enough in their ability to develop him to take him second overall in a QB class with Justin Fields and three other first-round quarterbacks.

Those flaws turned out to be too major for Wilson to overcome, as he has posted a paltry career quarterback rating of 73.2. His raw passing stats aren't any more impressive: Wilson has thrown for just 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions with a 57.0% completion percentage.

Zach Wilson's Stats with Jets Stat 2021 2022 2023 Games Played 13 9 12 Passing Yards 2,334 1,688 2,271 Passing TDs 9 6 8 INTs 11 7 7 Completion % 55.6% 54.5% 60.1% Passer Rating 69.7 72.8 77.2

In 2023, Wilson showed some improvements, including an impressive performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 when he threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, though, Wilson threw for just 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions (and led the league with seven fumbles lost) in 12 mostly bad games while filling in for Rodgers.

Given that Broncos head coach Sean Payton apparently loved Nix so much during the pre-draft process as to compare him to Patrick Mahomes... it seems that Wilson won't really get a crack at being the starter in Denver. Their official depth chart even lists Jarrett Stidham over Wilson right now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Zach Wilson has been benched four times mid-game during his career. As such, benching has been more common for Wilson than games in which he's accrued 3+ total touchdowns (one) and games in which he's thrown for 300 or more yards (three).

Given that Wilson didn't have his fifth-year option picked up, it's likely that his time in Denver will be for a single season, barring a long look in the mirror and a willingness to take on a career backup role at the age of 25.

