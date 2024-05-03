Highlights Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, had their fifth-year options declined.

Wilson and Lance's lack of success is the latest example of how selecting a QB ahead of consensus rank can burn a team.

The 2024 quarterback class could be heading down a similar road despite tying an all-time league mark.

Even the shortest of waits on draft night don't grant automatic success at the NFL level. This hard truth has become reality for two former "franchise" quarterbacks in recent years, and culminated in a loss of millions on Thursday afternoon.

Zach Wilson and Trey Lance have had their fifth-year options declined by the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold and Todd Archer. The No. 2 and No. 3 overall selections of the 2021 NFL Draft are now set to enter free agency at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Neither player's option was expected to be picked up following their trades from the New York Jets ahead of this year's draft (Wilson) and the San Francisco 49ers (Lance) at the conclusion of the 2023 preseason. If exercised, each man would have made $22.4 million in 2025, per OverTheCap.

Picking A QB Early Guarantees Nothing

You'll typically find more success when drafting best player available

Yes, a quality quarterback is the hardest thing to find in professional football. As a result, teams often make drastic leaps up the board via trade or massive reaches down consensus rankings in order to secure the prospect they believe can lead them to a championship. However, doing this instead of landing the best player available does not work out as much as one would hope.

At the time, the 2021 first-round quarterback class, consisting of Trevor Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, was highly-touted. The five opening night selections of signal-callers marked the second-most in NFL history. Now, the lone member of the quintet to remain with his original franchise through the 2024 season—and have his fifth-year option exercised—is Lawrence, who was the class' consensus top prospect.

The additional results from the first half of the first round of the 2021 draft provide even more damning evidence against "picking your guy" no matter the cost. Only one non-QB in the top-16 selections that year, linebacker Zaven Collins, did not have his option exercised.

2021 NFL Draft: Pick No. 1-16 Pick Player Position 5th-Year Exercised? No. 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Yes No. 2 Zach Wilson QB No No. 3 Trey Lance QB No No. 4 Kyle Pitts TE Yes No. 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR Yes No. 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Yes No. 7 Penei Sewell RT Yes No. 8 Jaycee Horn CB Yes No. 9 Pat Surtain II CB Yes No. 10 DeVonta Smith WR Yes No. 11 Justin Fields QB No No. 12 Micah Parsons DE/OLB Yes No. 13 Rashawn Slater LT Yes No. 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OG Yes No. 15 Mac Jones QB No No. 16 Zaven Collins LB No

The league's 2024 quarterback class, which tied the legendary 1983 class for most first-round QB choices in NFL history, could prove to be just as exceptional in due time. However, there is a reason the top-three choices—Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye—were lauded as future top picks sooner than their offseason-rising counterparts.

Neither Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, nor Bo Nix—GIVEMESPORT's 40th, 48th and 67th overall prospects—were ever seen in as high regard as Wilson, Lance, Fields, or Jones were three years ago. Barring an almost unparalleled hit rate, we're set to be viewing the 2024 class through the same lens as we now see the 2021 group by this time in 2027.

