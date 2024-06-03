Highlights Zack Moss faces high expectations with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he's ready to share carries with Chase Brown.

Moss and Brown could form a dynamic duo in the Bengals run game, enhancing offensive versatility.

Moss brings experience to a Bengals' backfield lacking in seasoned players, positioning himself as a reliable option for the coming season.

After the Cincinnati Bengals traded star running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, the big question became how effective the run game can be for the Joe Burrow-led offense without the veteran.

New running back and veteran Zack Moss spoke to Dayton Daily News recently, responding to a question about replacing a great ground weapon like Mixon.

I think it is big shoes to fill in that sense of things. But like I said, my job is not to worry about the past and things like that; it's to go out there and do my job at a high level, and whatever my job looks like, that's what I'm trying to do and be as consistent as I can be at that.

Moss seems to have the right mindset going into the 2024 season with a new team. Not only does he have to worry about learning a new playbook, but he will have high expectations even though he'll likely split carries with promising speedster Chase Brown.

Despite not being a household name, Moss is a seasoned back who could surprise many Bengals fans as he did with the Indianapolis Colts last year.

Zack Moss Brings Experience To A Thin Backfield

No other running back on the Bengals' roster had 50 carries last season

With experience being a problem for the Bengals running back room, all eyes will be on Moss and second-year back Brown.

Moss acknowledged how he and Brown could be a one-two punch in the backfield.

We're definitely two different types of backs. Like I said, he's crazy fast. But, you know, I think that will play a good role in the offense, keeps the defense on its feet, heels, whatever. And then, you get guys fresh all year long, things like that. So, like I said, I'm looking forward to continuing to build that chemistry.

Moss went on to explain why a two-back system isn't a bad thing, citing his breadth of experience in such situations.

I mean, most of my career, I've pretty much split time with somebody else regardless, and I think that's kind of where the league is really right now. You really only have maybe two or three guys that are predominantly just the backfield by themselves and taking all those carries and hits.

Specifically, Moss was forced to experience the split backfield system last year after starting running back Jonathan Taylor's contract holdout and injury, which thrust Moss into a starting role for a career-high eight games:

I'm looking forward to seeing a guy like Chase be able to do a lot of good things and continue to, you know, build himself throughout this league. And when it's my turn, I'll go out there and do the same things, and I think when you got two backs, it makes it a little easier. I mean, I was in Indy with J.T. (Jonathan Taylor), so when he came back (from injury), I was excited, just because it made things so much easier and defenses wore down, or whatever, things like that. So like I said, I'm trying to take that experience, bring it here with these guys, and kind of just help from that standpoint.

Moss' time with the Buffalo Bills saw him participate in a running game alongside Devin Singletary, though that unit was often criticized for not living up to standards. Whether it was him or the offensive line's run-blocking ability, he proved a reliable option for the Colts last year in Taylor's stead.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Zack Moss has amassed 2,076 rushing yards over the last four seasons despite starting just 11 games. Among RBs with 15 or fewer starts over that span, Moss ranks third, which speaks to his ability to produce even when he doesn't see great volume.

This will be his first legitimate chance to start in the NFL, and his 183 rushing attempts for 794 yards and five touchdowns in only 14 games last season should garner some excitement about the possibilities behind the Bengals' run blocking.

With Burrow returning from injury and all the trade rumors surrounding wide receiver Tee Higgins, Moss can expect a hefty workload. Training camp and preseason should help determine whether the team needs to seek more talent at the position or if it can trust Moss to lead the ground game.

Source: Dayton Daily News

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.