McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown believes Oscar Piastri is a future F1 world champion.

The Australian shot through the junior ranks with him winning in F3 and then in F2 before having a year away from racing as he was on the books of Alpine but unable to force his way in to a seat.

Since then, he has joined McLaren and has become a full-time F1 driver, with him partnering Lando Norris for 2023.

Many were intrigued to see how Piastri would get on against Norris this year as well, with Norris seen as one of the better drivers on the grid and, after five races, it seems fair to say that the Aussie is holding his own so far and certainly looks comfortable at the top table of motorsport.

Of course, there's a lot still to learn for Piastri with him in his rookie year but it's clear he has already made a positive impression on Brown, with the American saying that Oscar has got every chance of being a world champion in F1, providing he gets a quick enough car - something McLaren are working hard to try and give him in the coming years.

“He’s not really made any big mistakes," said Brown recently, as he assessed Piastri's performances so far in 2023, "[just] typical exploring the limits, so the odd lock of a wheel here and there.

"He’s not been to all these races [at the start of the season,] so early indications are we’ve got a future world champion on our hands. We just have to work to give him a faster car now.”

Piastri certainly has the makings of an F1 champion if you look at his record in racing to get to this stage.

He stormed through the final rungs of the ladder to get into F1 and it spoke volumes as to how keen Alpine were to try and keep him and McLaren were to try and sign him.

Eventually, McLaren got their man and they have a very capable driver line-up available to them, though they have not been able to really get the results to show that so far.

The car has been a bit of a problem child so far in 2023 but they are bringing upgrades to it and have already applied some, so the hope will be it will improve in terms of its competitiveness over the coming weeks and months.