Hopes in the Southampton camp to secure the signing of Toulouse star Zakaria Aboukhlal have reached a standstill, with the Saints set to fail to get a deal done before today's 11pm deadline, according to Toulouse website Les Violets.

Aboukhlal, 24, was tipped a few days ago to make a move to the south coast of England, with Southampton progressing through talks with player and club camps, but now those negotiations have seemingly stalled as the window draws its final few breaths.

Injury prevented Aboukhlal from playing for large parts of last season, starting nine games, and holds a market value of around £9m.

Aboukhlal Talks Reach Standstill

Southampton unlikely to sign the forward

With Southampton hoping to bolster their attacking fortunes further this summer, in an attempt to keep their heads above water in the Premier League this season, Zakaria Aboukhlal had been outed as a strong priority target for the Saints over the last few days.

According to Santi Aouna, Russell Martin's side undertook negotiations for Aboukhlal in the final days of the window, but with the deadline fast approaching, such talks have reached an impasse, with the two sides struggling to come to an agreement in terms of a fee.

If an agreement cannot be reached, Southampton will be left with just the likes of Ben Brereton and young prodigy Tyler Dibling to bolster their wings this season.

Saints Get Ramsdale

The goalkeeper has joined from Arsenal

Southampton have finally managed to add a new goalkeeper to their ranks, completing an impressive deal to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal.

The 26-year-old had been relegated to the number two position in goal at the Emirates, behind David Raya, and made just six Premier League appearances in his last campaign, whilst also failing to push Jordan Pickford out of goal during Euro 2024 with England.

The former Bournemouth stopper has signed a four-year deal, after arriving for an initial £18m.