Key Takeaways Zamir White's past performances suggest he can remain the Raiders' RB1.

Alexander Mattison outperformed White in Week 1.

With a more favorable matchup in Week 2, Mattison is the better fantasy option.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense only managed to score 10 points in their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders offense will surely look anywhere (and to anyone) to give them any sort of advantage.

Zamir White and Alexander Mattison , the team’s two running backs, both have very different skill sets and had very different roles on Sunday. White, projected to be the better fantasy option in 2024, performed much worse than Mattison in Week 1.

Now, questions have been raised about who will be the better fantasy option in Week 2. Although this question will likely have to be reevaluated week-to-week, here is an analysis of both options, specifically to the Raiders’ matchup vs. the Ravens:

The Case for Zamir White

He is the incumbent starter and finished off 2023 strong

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

White was listed as the team’s RB1 on depth charts heading into the 2024 season, and his status has not changed ahead of Week 2. In Week 1, he was not very effective, accumulating only 44 yards on 13 carries. Still, White has shown promise in the past when given an opportunity.

In 2023, White stepped in as the Raiders' starter for the season's final four games due to Josh Jacobs' injury and performed admirably. He averaged 99.3 rushing yards per game (4.7 yards per carry), caught nine passes for 60 yards, and scored one touchdown. These efforts led White to finish as the RB9 in PPR scoring during that stretch.

This shows that White can shine as a true volume-heavy back. Although the Raiders have a weak offensive line, the hope amongst fantasy managers who drafted White is that he will still be skilled enough to create something out of nothing (as he did to end off last season).

The Case For Alexander Mattison

He had a better Week 1 performance than White

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In Week 1, Mattison was very effective. He recorded 62 total scrimmage yards (five rushes and four receptions) and scored one touchdown—all that was good for 16.20 fantasy points and the overall RB18 finish.

Even though Mattison only had nine touches compared to the incumbent starter White’s 15, he saw a much larger snap percentage. Mattison played 60% of the Raiders’ offensive snaps, while White was only on the field for 38%. This would suggest that, although their first game ended up with White touching the ball more, the Raiders intend to have Mattison play a larger role overall in their offense.

It also helps Mattison’s case for more touches in Week 2, as he was simply more effective than White in Week 1. Mattison averaged more yards per carry (3.8 to White’s 3.4), yards per reception (10.8 to 1.0), and even scored a touchdown (White did not). It is also worth noting that Mattison saw more red-zone snaps than White. Mattison is a better receiving back than White, is more versatile, and can open up more scoring opportunities for the Raiders.

Who’s the Better Fantasy Option for Week 2?

Mattison over White in Week 2

Credit:© Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The reality is both running backs are quite talented and have the opportunity to explode for a huge week on any given Sunday. That said, Mattison has the more favorable matchup heading into Week 2.

The Ravens had one of the best rush defenses in 2023, and White struggled mightily against a mediocre Chargers front. Mattison is the superior pass catcher of the two. Since the Raiders are destined to be playing from behind in this game, Mattison may see the field even more than he (and White) did in Week 1, as he is the team’s third-down back, and the Raiders will be in lots of passing situations.

Who the Raiders will favor and who will be the better fantasy option is likely to change weekly; however, in the short-term, Mattison has earned a chance for a larger opportunity against a defense that he may have a particular advantage against.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros unless stated otherwise.