When asked by reporters whether he was ready to assume the lead back role, he answered with plenty of confidence. The person in question is third-year Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White.

After stepping up during the injury absence of Josh Jacobs toward the tail end of the 2023 season, White, a former Georgia Bulldog, is ready to step in to the No. 1 position on the RB depth chart following Jacobs' departure to the Green Bay Packers during the off-season.

As he told reporters about whether he's ready (via ESPN):

Hell yes... Last year, my role was more like being a quiet guy. Just like, when they need me, I'm here. But now I have to grow back into that vocal leader, and I'm just showing them on the field, every single day. I'm in this new role, and it's a whole new ground for me. So, I'll just keep on grinding it out, working, learning from the backs in the room and just progress.

Sure, it may be the past, but this is the now, and White feels he has plenty of momentum to build upon. So what could potentially be in store for the third-year pro?

What This Means For Raiders Backfield

Zamir White has big shoes to fill after being in Josh Jacobs' shadow

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

So think about this. After Jacobs went down with a quad injury late in the season, White was basically thrust into the starting role. And he didn't disappoint. In the four games he started, the former Bulldog tallied 84 totes for 397 yards and a rushing touchdown, while also catching 9 of 13 targets for 60 yards. That performance likely contributed to the Raiders' unwillingness to pay Jacobs to stay this offseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his four-week starting stint from Week 14 to 17, Zamir White rushed for more yards than all but two other backs in the league while carrying the ball more than any other player over that span. His 4.7 yards per carry and 19 first downs on the ground were also top 10 during that time.

Despite his confidence, he certainly will face some tough competition for that lead running back position. The Raiders did sign former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison earlier this offseasonm, and change of pace back Ameer Abdullah is still in town, though he's more of a third-down back than an RB1 type.

Raiders Top RBs Going Into 2024 No. 1 Zamir White No. 2 Alexander Mattison No. 3 Ameer Abdullah

He will also be playing under a new system in 2024, as the Raiders hired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from the Chicago Bears.

With a new look and a fresh start in the Raiders running back room, it will be exciting to see how Zamir White prepares to adjust now that he will be in pole position to be the number one back heading into the 2024 season.

Will he be able to carry over the confidence he had from his days at the University of Georgia that made him a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2022? If last season's starting sample size is any indicator, the Raiders may have found their next bell cow back.

