Zane Maloney and Enzo Fittipaldi are currently team-mates for the Rodin Carlin team in F2.

Both know they are just one step away from the big time in F1, but also know that it is at this point it is harder than at any other to make the next step up.

The F2 championship is looking very open at the moment, though, with several different winners already this season and, with Maloney in eighth in the standings and Fittipaldi in 14th, both know they have an opportunity to climb the table and quickly.

Ahead of round four of the F2 championship, GIVEMESPORT spoke to them together to get their thoughts on what's happened so far and what is to come this season, as well as their association with the Red Bull junior programme.

We started by talking about the season so far:

Zane Maloney (ZM)

"It's been a very challenging season, which was expected coming in, because when you're at this level it's always going to be tough.

"I would say that Bahrain was really strong from our side. Qualifying wasn't amazing but it was more down to a mistake from my side. We had the pace to be quite high up and we showed that in the race with a first podium of the season.

"Jeddah was very difficult, I just struggled for some pace the entire weekend but it was cool that we were able to bounce back from that in Australia. I'm really confident going into the next rounds that we can do a great job. It's a good baseline to start from and now we can fight for our position."

Enzo Fittipaldi (EF)

"It was a difficult start to the season. Our main weakness was qualifying. I had some decent races, finishing in the points in Bahrain, and then Jeddah as well - in the feature race I made a really good recovery and finished seventh. Melbourne we were finally looking really quick so it was a bit frustrating because I got caught out by the red flag.

"I'm confident we're quick and I'm really looking forward to getting back out there and bouncing back after a pretty tough start to the 2023 season."

Talk to us about how exciting it is to be driving for a team like Carlin:

EF:

"It's amazing to be racing with Carlin. Carlin is an amazing team with such a big history in the junior formulas and they had a racing team in IndyCar for many years.

"It's a really big team, they have won a lot of championships in the past and there's a lot of great people working in Carlin with a lot of experience. Working with everyone, my engineers, the team, it's been a lot of fun. There's 11 rounds to go and I can't wait to have great results with Carlin."

ZM:

"I've driven with them in F4 and we won the championship and also I drove for them in Euroformula so I already know the team well and there's a great atmosphere within the team.

"I've known all the engineers, all the mechanics, all the team principals for a while so it's nothing new to me. It's great to be part of such a great team and they do an amazing job on track and off track. In every category they do, they're always doing a great job."

You're both part of the Red Bull academy programme, how big an opportunity is that for you?

ZM:

"It's a massive opportunity to be part of Red Bull.

"Being from Barbados, it's been my dream for my entire life to be part of such an amazing team. Of course, my focus is Formula Two and Red Bull are really helping with that in terms of simulator time, in terms of feedback and general things to allow me to learn as quickly as possible. It's an opportunity that I'm taking with both hands and I'm really looking forward to the future but for now, of course, I'm more focused on F2.

EF:

"It has always been a dream of mine to be a part of this amazing Formula One team. Red Bull gives us all the tools we need outside the track to prepare for our race weekends. I've learned a lot and they're very helpful with the feedback and developing us and trying to get us to perform at our best every time we get on track. It's been an amazing opportunity and I'm very grateful."

What are you expecting from Baku this weekend?

EF:

"Baku is a really fast track. I really enjoyed it and I finished sixth in the feature race last time. It's an amazing track for racing. There's a lot of opportunities to make overtakes and strategy is also huge at the track because there's often a lot of safety cars.

"I'm really looking forward to it. Also in qualifying it's like in Monza where the other drivers are trying to play around to try and get a slipstream because the straights are so big. So yeah, there's also a bit of that going on in Baku and the city is unbelievable. The steak there is really good! And I'm just very much looking forward to going racing there."

ZM:

"I've never been to Baku, so I'll call Enzo and try that steak for myself! I'm really looking forward to it. Of course, it's another street circuit with a lot of big braking points and tricky sections. We're going to be close to the front at every track and every round so we need to focus going into the weekend on being ready for any scenario that gets thrown at us.

"That comes down to strategy as well, and down to me knowing exactly where I need to be on the track. It's going to be a very difficult round but I'm really looking forward to it."

Look out for more of our chat with Zane and Enzo in the days ahead!