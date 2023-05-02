Zane Maloney is a young driver on a mission: to be the first F1 driver ever from Barbados.

Narrowly, Maloney missed out on the F3 title last season, but that has not halted his progress up the ranks, with him now in F2 with the Rodin Carlin team and also on the radar in Formula E, having recently completed the rookie test that was held in Berlin after the E-Prix in the German capital.

In many ways, he has already established himself as arguably the most prominent racing driver to have ever come from Barbados, but he is not stopping there and is determined to represent his nation on the F1 stage in the future.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT spoke to Maloney recently to get the inside track on the interest the country has in motorsport:

"The support is amazing coming from Barbados," he explains.

"I am the first one [from Barbados] to be in Formula Three and in Formula Two, so I'm carrying the island on my shoulder which I love and the support from back home is very positive.

"It gives me even more motivation to make it to Formula One, to be the first F1 driver from Barbados. We have Rihanna from Barbados so it'd be cool to have someone on the racing side of things at the top level of motorsport. My dream is Formula One, and I'm going to be trying to get there for them and then hopefully do well every time I get on track for them."

As he mentions, Rihanna is one of the most famous people to come from the country, and Maloney has extended an offer to his compatriot:

"I haven't [met her] but I would love to, I would love to meet her. And I'm sure that I can take her out in a Radical back home. That'd be good fun!"

Driving around one of the world's biggest pop stars will have to wait for the time being, though, as the F2 season takes Zane's full attention.

We're heading towards a triple header of races in Imola, Monaco, and Spain in the next few weeks, with Maloney currently 11th in the standings.

It's his first year in F2 as well, of course, and he admits it's the finer details of driving one of these cars that has needed the most of his attention:

"I think any car you go into is a little bit different and you need to adapt to F2 maybe a bit more than others with the turbo and with the big tyres. I think straight away when I got in the car was that first bit is not too difficult to adapt to, but it's the small details that you learn and you don't have lots of time available just to learn.

"I'm just trying to continue to make that learning curve a bit less, let's say, which I feel that we're doing a good job of. With a bit of precision, the results will come. So the team and I are really working hard and I'm up to grips with the F2 car now."

An F3 title challenger last year, though, Maloney obviously knows what it takes to battle at the front of the field, and he has evidently taken a lot of lessons from F3 into F2:

"I've learned so much from last year. Last year after three rounds, I think I had like six points and a lot of DNFs.

"I mean, I'm not where I want to be right now [in F2,] but I'm in a lot better place than I was 12 months ago. I think the biggest thing I learned from last year is to pick up the points when you can, pick up the most amount of points that you can on that day. And if the win is there take the win, if the podium is there, take the podium, but don't try for too much, which I feel I've done a good job of that this year so far.

"The goal is to continue to have great rounds and in F3 last year, we had a great end to the season and I'm hoping that we can continue to make those steps this season. I'm sure that if we continue to do what we are we're going to continue to make progress throughout the season and hopefully fight for the title again."