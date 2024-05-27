Highlights Zay Flowers is still haunted by costly errors in the 2023 AFC Championship Game loss.

Flowers has the potential to be one of the NFL's elite WRs in 2024.

Flowers set records for the Ravens in his rookie season.

The sting of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game may have dissipated for some of the Baltimore Ravens players four months after the loss. Just not for second-year wide receiver Zay Flowers, and for good reason.

That's because it was Flowers who drew an unbelievably ill-timed taunting penalty on Chiefs' cornerback L'Jarius Sneed after a 54-yard catch-and-run by Flowers to the Chiefs' 10-yard line with Baltimore trailing 17-7 late in the third quarter. That's because it was Flowers, four plays later, who fumbled the ball on a hit from Sneed as he was going into the end zone.

Then it was Flowers who, in the view of every football fan in the world, slammed his helmet and cut his finger in frustration after the disastrous chain of events.

For the 2023 first-round pick out of Boston College, it's been an offseason of regret (from ESPN:)

Honestly, I still (haven't) gotten over it. Still think about it, but I know next year, we have a chance to get back there and try to make it to the Super Bowl, so that's why I'm working every day and going hard every day to get back to that moment.

The playoff meltdown marred an otherwise brilliant rookie season for Flowers, who set a pair of Ravens' rookie records in 2023.

Zay Flowers Could Ascend to NFL's Elite Wide Receivers in '24

Flowers' 2023 stats: 77 receptions, 858 receiving yards, 5 TDs, 11.1 yards per reception

Flowers had more receptions as a rookie (77) and more receiving yards (858) than any player in Ravens' history. Flowers, a three-time All-ACC pick at Boston College, led the Ravens in receiving as quarterback Lamar Jackson won his second NFL Most Valuable Player award despite not having a receiver pass the 1,000-yard mark.

Ravens WR Depth Chart Zay Flowers Rashod Bateman Nelson Agholor Tylan Wallace Devontez Walker Deonte Harty

Flowers actually led the Ravens in receiving by quite a large margin — Odell Beckham Jr. was second with 565 receiving yards and tight end Mark Andrews was third with 545 receiving yards.

The truly tragic thing about Flowers' AFC Championship Game meltdown was that it marred arguably the best game of his rookie season. Flowers had 5 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown in the 17-10 loss.

It was Flowers' second 100-yard receiving game in a three-game stretch following three receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown in a win over the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale.

Flowers was also at his best down the stretch in 2023 — he scored four of his five touchdowns in the last five games of the regular season.

