Highlights Wide receiver Zay Jones visited the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

If he signed with the Cowboys, Jones would be returning home and continuing his father's legacy.

Jones' consistent availability and size are intriguing to the Cowboys, who lack big-bodied receivers.

The son of a former Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick may be heading to where his father's NFL journey began.

On Wednesday morning, the Cowboys announced they were hosting recently released wide receiver Zay Jones for a visit. Jones, who spent the past two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was born in Dallas and attended Stephen F. Austin High School before becoming an All-American at East Carolina University, where he set the NCAA record for career receptions (399) during his four-year stay, which still stands today.

Jones' father, Robert, was a linebacker selected 24th overall by Dallas in the 1992 NFL Draft. He tallied 334 tackles and won three Super Bowls with the franchise as part of their early-90s dynasty before spending time with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Redskins in his decade-long career.

Related NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys' Interest in Star RB Labeled ‘Clickbait’ Najee Harris has fallen out of favor in Pittsburgh, but the report revealing he’s on the way out has been labeled clickbait.

Jones Would Fill A Cowboys' Void

Dallas needs another big-bodied receiver after FA departure

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Calls have come from far and wide for Dallas to acquire a wideout that can occupy a big role alongside All-Pro CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboys' passing attack. Jones probably isn't the player most fans had in mind when making the request, but his typical availability and size would be useful to Dak Prescott and complement Lamb.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before missing eight games due to injury a season ago, Zay Jones failed to suit up just three times across the first seven years of his NFL career. He had also never been out more than one game in a single season prior to 2023. The absences occurred in 2017 Week 10, 2019 Week 7, and 2022 Week 4.

Beyond Lamb, third-year pro Jalen Tolbert is the only receiver on Dallas' roster who stands over 6'0" tall and played more than 100 offensive snaps in 2023. In other words, they currently have nobody to replace the 675 snaps 6'1", 198-pound jump ball receiver Michael Gallup took with him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Offensive Snaps Played in 2023 - Cowboys Current WR Corps Player Ht./Wt. 2023 Snaps (PFF) CeeDee Lamb 6'2"; 200 lbs. 1,078 Brandin Cooks 5'10"; 189 lbs. 897 Jalen Tolbert 6'1"; 195 lbs. 513 KaVontae Turpin 5'9"; 153 lbs. 155 Jalen Brooks 6'1"; 205 lbs. 77 Zay Jones* (JAX) 6'2"; 200 lbs. 474

Jones isn't the flashiest man the Cowboys could pursue to fill the vacancy in their offense, but might be the most versatile one. He can operate out of the slot or on the boundary, as well as in the short-to-intermediate areas and downfield, and should be regularly available.

Zay Jones Recent NFL Production Category 2020 2021 2022 2023 Targets 20 70 121 64 Receptions 14 47 82 34 Yards 154 546 823 321 TDs 1 1 5 2 Yards/Reception 11.0 11.6 10.0 9.4

His presence would lessen Prescott's reliance on Lamb in key moments and make Dallas' passing attack both more consistent and dangerous than it was in 2023. Lamb would certainly welcome someone who could attract some secondary attention in the defensive backfield as well.

Source: Dallas Cowboys

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.