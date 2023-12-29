Highlights Zelina Vega has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE, securing her future with the company.

WWE is offering new contracts to multiple wrestlers following the Endeavor takeover, aiming to keep talent on board.

Other notable wrestlers like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus may need to negotiate new contracts in the coming months, leading to potential movement in the wrestling industry.

The next star to extend their stay with WWE has reportedly been confirmed. In recent months, Zelina Vega's role on WWE TV has continued to increase. The 33-year-old initially signed with the company back in 2017, putting pen to paper on a developmental contract, and has worked her way through the ranks from NXT to SmackDown.

Featuring originally as a manager for Andrade and then a singles star in her own right, Vega has proven herself as an incredibly versatile asset to WWE as a whole. Many will remember her emotional clash with Rhea Ripley in her home nation of Puerto Rico at Backlash. It seems she won't be going anywhere anytime soon either.

Vega has signed a new deal with WWE

She earned it with a strong couple of years

Now, per PWInsider, it’s been reported that Zelina Vega has become the latest to agree terms on a new WWE contract. As of late, she’s been crucial to the storyline regarding Santos Escobar and his split from the Latino World Order, and the report notes that higher-ups in the company are especially happy with her acting performances during segments revolving around the LWO fracture.

The PWInsider post reads as follows:

“WWE Friday Night Smackdown star Zelina Vega has come to terms with WWE and signed a new multi-year deal with the company, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple WWE sources. Vega is the latest talent to sign a new deal following the Endeavor takeover of the company.”

She's certainly earned it with her impressive showings on television over the last couple of years. Even before her introduction into the Latino World Order, she had success as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and as the inaugural Queen's Crown winner back in 2021.

Vega is the latest in a line of WWE stars to sign new deals

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus still haven't

As alluded to by PWInsider, Zelina is just one of many WWE wrestlers who have been offered new contracts in recent times, as Endeavor seemingly look to tie down as much talent as they can following their acquisition of the biggest wrestling company in the world.

2024 is set to be a huge year in terms of contracts across the wrestling world. Breaking on the 1st of April this year, we still don’t have an answer as to whether Drew McIntyre’s WWE stint will soon be coming to an end with his deal believed to have an expiry date coming in the early months of 2024, particularly around the time of WrestleMania 40.

On top of this, one of McIntyre’s greatest rivals Sheamus is also someone who may find himself needing to negotiate a new contract in the coming months. The Irish four-time World Champion is believed to be headed for free agency within the next 12 months. However, given that the 45-year-old has spent a lengthy spell of 2023 sidelined with a back injury, he may find that WWE opts to freeze his deal and extend it once he’s ready to return.

Related Former WWE Champion 'very likely' to have 'contract frozen' by Triple H Triple H is 'very likely' to 'freeze' the contract of a former WWE Champion who is rumoured to be heading to AEW

More cases that are worth keeping an eye on include top WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who are both key parts of Monday Night Raw each week. Both the current World Heavyweight Champion and the former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Women’s Champion have been vocal about how committed they are to the company, so it would come as a major surprise to see either of them leave within the next year.

Still, though, given that many WWE wrestlers are yet to have officially signed, there’s a lot of potential for movement across companies in 2024. As always, as more comes out about WWE’s continued pursuit of talent contract renewals, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.